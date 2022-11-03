ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about.”

Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston, a season high for any NFL running back, and finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Henry led the NFL in rushing in both 2019 and 2020, when he became the eighth player in NFL history to top 2,000 yards with 2,027 yards rushing. Henry was leading the NFL in rushing last year when he broke a bone in his right foot Oct. 31 and missed the final nine regular-season games.

Asked if the foot is the same one he broke last season, Henry quickly made clear he’s healthy.

“There’s nothing wrong with my foot — right or left,” Henry said. “The foot is fine.”

The Titans (5-2) visit Kansas City (5-2) on Sunday night. The bigger question involves Henry’s quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, who missed last week’s game with a sprained right ankle. Tannehill was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday at all.

Tannehill said Wednesday that his ability to handle pain and move around will determine if he can play Sunday night. The Titans didn’t rule the veteran out until Saturday when the team flew from Nashville to Houston, leaving rookie Malik Willis to start his first NFL game.

NOTES: The Titans added DL Teair Tart to the injury report Thursday as limited by an injured hamstring. DT Jeffery Simmons, their 2021 Pro Bowl lineman, also sat out his second straight practice with his sprained left ankle.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

