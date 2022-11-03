ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvihr_0ixnayj100

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have remained consistent in their commitment to running the ball without becoming predictable.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that’s why the surprising Falcons are leading the NFC South.

“There is a reason why they are first in their division,” Staley said. “They are number one in their division because they’ve put together a really good season on offense.”

The Falcons (4-4) will look to stay there when they play the Chargers (4-3), who are coming off a bye week, on Sunday.

Atlanta remained competitive despite playing its last four games without top running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who had knee surgery. Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday and could come off injured reserve as soon as Sunday.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will face the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in a matchup of Oregon alumni.

The Falcons rank fifth in the league in rushing and 29th in passing. Even so, Mariota has thrown seven touchdown passes in the last four games.

“I think his comfort level is showing week to week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

Damiere Byrd is emerging as a deep threat for Mariota with four catches for 142 yards and two TDs the last two weeks. Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts had five catches for 80 yards and a TD in last week’s 37-34 overtime win over Carolina.

“They’re doing a really good job,” Staley said. “They run the ball at a really high level, and then they throw the ball down the field. They get a lot of explosions both ways.”

HUTCHINSON REUNION

Patterson, a former wide receiver, finished his college career at Tennessee in 2012 following his transfer from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, where Staley was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for two years.

“Rare size and speed,” Staley said of Patterson. “Rare acceleration. Rare contact player. He’s 230 (pounds). People look at him and they don’t realize how big he is. He runs fast through the smoke, fearless through the smoke. I saw it as an 18-year-old kid at Hutchinson Community College. He was the same way then that he is now.”

LACK OF TARGETS

Injuries to wide receivers have contributed to recent struggles by Herbert and the Chargers’ offense. Keenan Allen has played in only two games, Mike Williams will be out for at least the next three, and Joshua Palmer was sidelined by a concussion in LA’s loss to Seattle before its bye.

Allen played during the first half of the Seattle game but had a setback in his rehab from a hamstring injury during the week off. He is doubtful for Sunday. Palmer is out of the concussion protocol.

Even if Palmer plays, it is likely that Herbert’s favorite targets will be running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.

Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 53 receptions. He could become the first back in league history with three straight games of at least 10 catches. Everett, meanwhile, has caught at least five passes in three of the last four games.

Herbert is 1 of 13 on passes of at least 20 yards in the past three games, including 0 for 10 in the last two.

BALANCED ATTACK

Patterson would join rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to add more balance and diversity at running back to an offense that’s already become the first in the NFL to have four players run for at least 250 yards in its first eight games. That includes Mariota, who has 280 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

DEFENSIVE DISAPPOINTMENT

Despite overhauling their defense in the offseason, the Chargers have allowed 27 points per game, which is second most in the league. They have allowed 5.95 yards per scrimmage play, which is 29th.

Khalil Mack is tied for seventh in the league with six sacks, but the biggest area of concern has been giving up big plays. Los Angeles has allowed 16 plays of at least 30 yards, tied for second most. That includes surrendering at least one run of at least 30 yards in five of the past six games.

COUNTING THE KICKERS

The Chargers have been the Bermuda Triangle for kickers since they moved to Los Angeles in 2017. Dustin Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury suffered on Oct. 17 against Denver.

Taylor Bertolet has kicked in two games for Hopkins but showed up on Thursday’s practice report with an injury. Cameron Dicker has been signed to the practice squad and could be the 13th kicker the Chargers have used in six seasons.

The Bolts will face one of their former kickers Sunday in Younghoe Koo. He was 3 of 6 on field goals in four games in 2017. Since joining the Falcons in Week 10 of 2019, Koo has made a league-high 101 field goals and has a 91% accuracy rate. He has four game-winning field goals the past two seasons, including last Sunday in overtime against Carolina.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Mike McDaniel Not Happy With Justin Fields On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins' defense has no answers against Justin Fields, so Mike McDaniel tried a different strategy. He told the Chicago Bears quarterback to knock it off. Courtesy of Dov Kleiman, Fields ran past McDaniel on Miami's sideline after taking off for a first down. Sensing an opportunity, the head coach appeared to yell "stop it!" at the second-year pro.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday

Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
The Spun

Report: Surprising NFL Blockbuster Trade Was Possibility

There were several big trades made at the deadline last week. One huge one nearly happened, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one player was in high demand, though he stayed put. Multiple teams reportedly made offers for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "DeAndre Hopkins was the subject...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisville hosts Bellarmine to begin season

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals open the season at home against the Bellarmine Knights. Louisville went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season. Bellarmine went 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Sean McVay Announces Significant Rams Changes Will Be Made

Following a second straight loss on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay says something's got to give. Speaking to the media after the game, McVay took accountability. Saying, it's simply "not good enough." “Not good enough, not even close to good enough, and I’m a part of that," the coach...
The Associated Press

New Orleans faces Chicago on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pelicans take on Chicago. Chicago finished 46-36 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Phelps scores 28 as SMU defeats Texas A&M Commerce 76-60

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points as SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in a season opener on Monday. Phelps also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Lions were led by Kalen Williams, who posted 13 points. Demarcus Demonia added 11 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Alonzo Dodd finished with eight points. ___
COMMERCE, TX
The Associated Press

Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points. Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars. Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Edwards helps Loyola Chicago beat Fairleigh Dickson in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 19 points, including a buzzer-beating jump to force overtime, helped Loyola Chicago defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 to open the season on Monday. Edwards, standing at the foul line, took a long out-of-bounds pass from Tom Welch, then hit a turnaround fadeaway to tie the game at 77. The play came after Demetre Roberts made a pair of free throws for Knights with 1.8 seconds left. Edwards added five rebounds for the Ramblers. Welch scored 15 points while going 6 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Braden Norris recorded 14 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line. Roberts led the way for the Knights with 22 points and four assists. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals from Heru Bligen. In addition, Sebastien Lamaute had 11 points and six rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Lewis puts up 29 as Pepperdine defeats Rice 106-67

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 29 points in Pepperdine’s 106-67 win over Rice in the season opener on Monday. Lewis had six rebounds and five assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette added 22 points while going 8 of 14 (4 for 7 from distance), and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Jevon Porter was 7 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds. Quincy Olivari led the way for the Owls with 15 points, six assists and two steals. Travis Evee added 10 points for Rice. In addition, Cameron Sheffield had 10 points. Pepperdine entered halftime up 46-38. Mallette paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Lewis scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pepperdine went on to secure a victory, outscoring Rice by 31 points in the second half.
MALIBU, CA
The Associated Press

No. 21 Oregon wins opener against Florida A&M, 80-45

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory Monday night over Florida A&M. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, ranked to begin the season for the ninth straight year. Dante, guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier are all returning starters for the Ducks, who finished last season 20-15 overall. “I feel great. Since I’ve been at Oregon, I haven’t had a summer to work out with the team and practice with the team,” said Dante, hampered by injuries in 2020-21 and at the start of last season. “I was glad to have that, and glad to have a team that trusts me and picks me up every single day when I’m down. It feels great.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU’s 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night. Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance). Brock Mackenzie finished with 15 points for the Bengals. Maleek Arington added 11 points and three steals for Idaho State. Miguel Tomley also had 10 points. Up next for BYU is a matchup Friday with San Diego State on the road. Idaho State hosts Westcliff on Thursday.
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night. Lazar Stefanovic’s 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later. Long Island fought back and used a 13-2 spurt to get within 29-24 when C.J. Delancy made a layup with 3:52 before intermission. But the Utes countered with a 13-4 outburst to close the half and were never threatened again. Tre Wood scored 11 points for Long Island and Cheikh Ndiaye 10.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Fear Devastating Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers had a pretty tough day on Sunday. Green Bay fell to Detroit, losing for the fifth straight time, as the team dropped to 3-6 on the season. To make matters worse, the Packers are reportedly fearing a devastating injury loss. ESPN is reporting that the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy