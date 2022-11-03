ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

FBI warns of 'broad threat to synagogues' in New Jersey

By Phil Corso
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267esl_0ixnadR000
The FBI's Newark office asked the public to take all possible security precautions.

The FBI on Thursday said it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey.

The agency's Newark office asked the public to take all possible security precautions as it investigated shortly after 3 p.m.

"We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out," the FBI said in a subsequent tweet.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was working with law enforcement to ensure houses of worship throughout the state are protected.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office was working with federal and state authorities to coordinate a response.

"Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas. Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution," Platkin said in a statement. "We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay. We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe, and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this state know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence."

No additional information was immediately provided. The FBI said it would share more information when it could and urged anyone in an emergency situation to call the police.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

ALERT: FBI Warns of Credible Threats to NJ Synagogues

The FBI office in Newark posted on Twitter, on Thursday afternoon, that they received a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. They’ve asked that people take security precautions. All the synagogues in New Jersey received priority notifications from the FBI. The FBI added that they are taking proactive...
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

All quiet on New York’s Bitcoin mining ban heading into governor’s election

Photographic interpretation of bitcoin mining with wax figurines. In truth, cryptocurrency mining involves solving algorithmic puzzles, which requires large computer farms and loads of energy. Climate experts fear that if the cryptocurrency mining moratorium is not signed by the governor soon, heavily polluting power plants that were once shuttered will go back online. [ more › ]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PennLive.com

N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Gothamist

The crime factor: How safety concerns are shaping New Yorkers' vote in 2022

Longtime Inwood resident Elvia Burgos, left, says during an interview in Spanish on Dyckman Street that she's very afraid to walk down the street or take the subway. She hasn't decided who she's going to vote for yet but says she typically votes Democrat. Gothamist spoke to people from Inwood to Ridgewood and Chinatown to the South Bronx. [ more › ]
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy