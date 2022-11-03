Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 10 (Philadelphia Isn't Invincible Against NFC East Opponent)
The Philadelphia Eagles are at almost the halfway point of a perfect season. They enter Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders with a perfect 8-0 record. The two teams faced each other for the first time this season back in Week 3, and the Eagles pulled off the impressive 24-8 win.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
2 women visciously threw down at the Astros victory parade (Video)
The Astros victory parade after winning the World Series featured more than enthusiastic celebration as two women got into a fistfight in the crowd. Sports does an amazing job of bringing people together. We saw that on Monday as a huge crowd turned out to celebrate the Astros‘ World Series victory.
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
Patrick Mahomes scrambling thrills Britanny Mahomes and everyone else
Patrick Mahomes used his legs to drag the Chiefs back into the game against the Titans and his wife Brittany led the charge praising him. Patrick Mahomes has always brought dynamic scrambling ability to the table along with his sidearm throws and jaw-dropping improvisation. On Sunday Night Football, his scrambling...
Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim
Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
Ravens and ageless Justin Houston demolish the Saints: Best memes and tweets
The Ravens got a historic performance from Justin Houston as Baltimore completed an emphatic beatdown of the Saints in New Orleans. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have let too many leads get away from them in 2022. This time around, Justin Houston and the defense didn’t let the opposition back in.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0