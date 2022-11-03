ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District and Abilene Police Department say there is no credible threat to Abilene Cooper High School. A release from APD said, "The Police Department was made aware of a possible threat at Cooper High School earlier today. School Administrators and the Department worked to identify any possible threats. There were no credible threats identified. There is an increased security presence at the school for the remainder of the day. We want to stress that anyone with any information on a credible threat to any of our area schools, to report it to authorities immediately."

ABILENE, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO