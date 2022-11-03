Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Abilene Zoo's beloved black rhino, Macho, has died
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced Monday morning that its beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, has died. According to the zoo, Macho died naturally while resting in his barn under the watchful care of those who loved him the most - his animal care team and veterinarian team. The...
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves
The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state. The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping. According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas...
AISD Veterans Memorial Wall to have first dedication on Veterans Day
ABILENE, Texas — The inaugural dedication ceremony of the Abilene Independent School District Veterans Memorial Wall will be held at 9 .m. Nov. 11, on the grounds of Dyess Elementary School, 402 Delaware Road. The wall, which is part of the new AISD Memorial Park, will feature the names...
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and has been charged with a 2005 north Abilene murder. Abilene Police Department's Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations arrested Marco Ramos, 36, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a first-degree felony murder warrant. Ramos was booked in to the...
Abilene Police investigating after package of THC gummies was found in student's possession
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating after a package of gummies containing THC was located on one of the students at Clack Middle School while in attendance Friday. According to an APD press release, the school’s resource officer was called to assist, and after speaking with...
Active shooter incident exercise planned at Dyess AFB Nov. 1-3
DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 7th Bomb Wing will conduct an exercise at Dyess Air Force Base Nov. 1-3. This is the installation’s third mission assurance exercise this year and will evaluate the readiness of emergency, safety and base personnel to respond to an active shooter incident.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber
ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
FOX West Texas
14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school
ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school. A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in south Abilene
ORIGINAL STORY: A 28-year-old woman died from injuries after being hit by an SUV Sunday night in south Abilene. Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway...
Abilene park rededicated for local legacy Coach James Valentine
ABILENE, Texas — A crowd gathered in Abilene Friday morning to rededicate Lee Park in honor of a local legacy. The park on Pioneer Drive was initially named after Gen. Robert E. Lee Elementary School, according to the City of Abilene. The school was renamed Stafford Elementary in 2021.
Abilene woman killed in Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Nolan County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was driving an SUV west on County Road 124, approaching a curve in the roadway. Pyron failed to safely operate around the curve, DPS said, and lost control, leaving the roadway and hitting a sign and a fence.
APD: No credible threat to Cooper HS
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District and Abilene Police Department say there is no credible threat to Abilene Cooper High School. A release from APD said, "The Police Department was made aware of a possible threat at Cooper High School earlier today. School Administrators and the Department worked to identify any possible threats. There were no credible threats identified. There is an increased security presence at the school for the remainder of the day. We want to stress that anyone with any information on a credible threat to any of our area schools, to report it to authorities immediately."
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
Kenneth Ferguson to be inducted into Cooper HS Hall of Fame
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Cooper High School will honor attorney Kenneth Ferguson, Class of 1970, as the 88th member of the Cooper Hall of Fame during a homecoming week assembly at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the CHS auditorium. Ferguson is a partner in the Austin office of...
