Springfield, MA

Marriott in downtown Springfield reopens after renovations

By Kate Wilkinson
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The doors have opened on the newly renovated Marriott in downtown Springfield after a two-year restoration project. This renovation could help attract tourism to the area.

Parking in Downtown Springfield plans announced

People coming to Springfield for the MassMutual Center or MGM will now have another place to stay, and thanks to that place to stay, staying longer. That would mean tourists could also be investing in local businesses.

“This is good because this, along with all the other attributes we have in the city of Springfield, will continue to drive convention business, meeting business, and event business into downtown Springfield. Which is not only good for downtown, but it’s good for the whole of the city,” expressed Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Thursday’s grand opening was celebrated in style with the Springfield High School of Science & Technology band playing and a visit from Boomer; the Thunderbirds mascot.

22News got a look inside the hotel. The multi-million dollar renovation offers an updated entry way as well as more than 250 guest rooms. Guests checking in will also be able to enjoy the bar, restaurant, and a rooftop view of downtown.

