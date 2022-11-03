ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Tiger King’ says zoo animals live better than he does in Atlanta federal prison

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Reality star Joe Exotic, known for the Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ is now serving his more than two-decade prison sentence at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.

In an Instagram post , Exotic called the prison “the bottom of hell” and compared life there to how animals lived at the Atlanta Zoo.

“I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA. Senator Ossoff, Warnock and Walker are all lying to you Black Voters of Georgia because the Animals at the Atlanta Zoo are living better than your loved ones are in here, I promise,” the Instagram post said.

A U.S. Senate Committee investigation led by Georgia Senator John Ossoff in July found the prison to be a “security risk” and to be afflicted with safety issues. However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons refutes Exotic’s claims of problems at the facility in a statement provided to ABC affiliate WSB-TV .

“The BOP takes pride in protecting and securing individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of correctional staff and the community,” the statement read, “We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of inmates confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane.”

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin, who was also featured in the ‘Tiger King’ documentary.

Maldonado-Passage’s original sentence of 22 years was reduced to 21 years in a resentencing hearing back in January. The former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of murder-for-hire and 19 different wildlife charges back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

