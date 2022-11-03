The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO