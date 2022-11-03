Read full article on original website
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Friendly Airbnbs in Detroit
If you’re looking for an inexpensive place to stay in Detroit, you might want to try a Budget Friendly Airbnbs in Detroit. This Detroit apartment can sleep four people and has all the amenities you need for a great stay. It’s located near several popular stadiums, right next to...
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
Midtown Detroit Italian restaurant Sauce replaced by Mad Nice, a near-identical concept
The spot was supposed to open in 2020
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election
In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know
The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.
Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit
DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
Podcast to celebrate two of Detroit's underrated soul music legends
A local developer with a creative streak is developing a podcast about two underappreciated siblings whose musical talents serve as a foundation for American soul music.Why it matters: The podcast is an effort to recognize the contributions of Little Willie and Mable John against the backdrop of mid-20th century Detroit, where Black families migrated en masse for a better life.Little Willie John started as a Detroit talent show superstar and sang hits like "Fever," which Peggy Lee famously covered.Mable John was Motown's first female solo artist and worked with Ray Charles and other luminaries. What's happening: Real estate developer Andrew...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
