Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

New Minneapolis police chief sworn in

KARE 11’s Era Atre reports that Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis’ new police chief, was sworn in Monday. WCCO TV staff report that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is becoming a free agent after opting out of his Twins contract. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Mike Reilly writes that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis

Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Compromise possible in school name change

Patrick Henry High School was built in Minneapolis in 1926 and began its history as a junior high school. It was not until the late 1930s that it became a combined junior and senior high school. In the 1970s it became a stand-alone senior high school. Patrick Henry High School...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Frey vetoes 2 City Council measures analyzing impact of Minneapolis homeless encampment closures

This from Stribber Susan Du, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by the City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally the costs and health and safety impacts of removing encampments. The second, by Council Member Jason Chavez, directed the Office of Performance and Innovation and the Race, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department to analyze the city’s camp closure strategies — particularly the role of law enforcement — and come up with recommendations for minimizing police involvement, among other best practices.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Police staffing shortages persist across Twin Cities metro

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Department saw an exodus of officers from its ranks due to resignations, retirements and disability leaves. More than two years later, the department remains more than one hundred officers short of its authorized strength.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Maplewood City Council hits brakes on Purple Line bus transit

Stribber Janet Moore reports, “The Maplewood City Council has withdrawn its support for the proposed Purple Line bus-rapid transit project until more study can be done to determine the city’s best public transit option. Monday’s vote, which was unanimous, came after council members raised questions in the past month about the route of the Purple Line through the city and whether the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed ridership patterns on public transportation, given the rise of remote work.”
MAPLEWOOD, MN
MinnPost

How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937

In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
ANOKA, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

