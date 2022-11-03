Read full article on original website
New Minneapolis police chief sworn in
KARE 11’s Era Atre reports that Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis’ new police chief, was sworn in Monday. WCCO TV staff report that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is becoming a free agent after opting out of his Twins contract. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Mike Reilly writes that...
Supporters of Holton Dimick and Moriarty on who they support for Hennepin County attorney and why
The race for Hennepin County Attorney comes to a close on Tuesday as former chief Hennepin County defender Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick, a former judge, vie to win the office. The hotly contested race has been colored by increased criminal activity in recent years and the spotlight on...
A look at fundraising in Hennepin County contests one week before Election Day
This weekend marked the last campaign finance deadline for Hennepin County candidates before the election, which means the final peek into candidates’ raising and spending before voter decision day. Here’s a quick rundown of what the most recent reports, which cover late July through late October, tell us.
Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis
Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”
Brooklyn Center to vote on charter amendment to stifle mayor’s emergency powers
Brooklyn Center residents will be voting on several ballot initiatives in Tuesday’s election – one of which stems from the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last year and how the city responded in the aftermath. The ballot question asks voters if the charter should be amended to remove...
How policing, police reform became defining issues in Keith Ellison’s reelection campaign
In political ads for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the national progressive organization Color of Change highlights Ellison’s history of “holding police accountable” and “leading criminal justice reform.” At the same time, a television spot by Republican candidate Jim Schultz says Ellison “partnered with Ilhan Omar to defund the police.”
Compromise possible in school name change
Patrick Henry High School was built in Minneapolis in 1926 and began its history as a junior high school. It was not until the late 1930s that it became a combined junior and senior high school. In the 1970s it became a stand-alone senior high school. Patrick Henry High School...
Frey vetoes 2 City Council measures analyzing impact of Minneapolis homeless encampment closures
This from Stribber Susan Du, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by the City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally the costs and health and safety impacts of removing encampments. The second, by Council Member Jason Chavez, directed the Office of Performance and Innovation and the Race, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department to analyze the city’s camp closure strategies — particularly the role of law enforcement — and come up with recommendations for minimizing police involvement, among other best practices.”
Hennepin County sheriff candidates lay out priorities ahead of election
The race for Hennepin County Sheriff is approaching the finish line as candidates Major Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks face off again after placing as the top two among a field of three in August’s primary. Banks and Witt are running to replace current Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson,...
Police staffing shortages persist across Twin Cities metro
Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Department saw an exodus of officers from its ranks due to resignations, retirements and disability leaves. More than two years later, the department remains more than one hundred officers short of its authorized strength.
Minneapolis panel highlights partnerships, innovation in addressing racial hunger divide
Leaders from Second Harvest Heartland, M Health Fairview and various food shelves and community organizations gathered Thursday to talk about solutions to the racial hunger divide and how to end food scarcity in Minnesota. The conversation held at Sabathani Community Center in south Minneapolis focused on the fact that populations...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Maplewood City Council hits brakes on Purple Line bus transit
Stribber Janet Moore reports, “The Maplewood City Council has withdrawn its support for the proposed Purple Line bus-rapid transit project until more study can be done to determine the city’s best public transit option. Monday’s vote, which was unanimous, came after council members raised questions in the past month about the route of the Purple Line through the city and whether the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed ridership patterns on public transportation, given the rise of remote work.”
A sobering look at youth violence told through a (twice) lived experience in north Minneapolis
I almost died twice in the last couple weeks. I was carjacked in front of my house as I was getting into my car, gun to my head while he took my purse. A week later they totaled my car. This weekend I took my 6-year-old daughter and her cousin...
How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937
In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
Artist Roshan Ganu explores light and darkness in multimedia installation
Mirrors, shadows and cosmological explorations mingle together in the layered work of Roshan Ganu, whose work “पौर्णिमा: Gazing Into The Full Moon Night,” is currently on view at the Soo Visual Art Center, in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood. Originally from...
Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race
WASHINGTON — Hoping to impact the results of that very close contest, outside money is pouring into the tight race between Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, and his GOP opponent Jim Schultz. While most of the money that ends up funding the attack ads come from wealthy individuals,...
In split vote, Minneapolis City Council OKs creation of Community Safety Office
The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports on how Minneapolis’ City Council has approved the creation of its new Community Safety Office. This office will report to the Mayor and oversee most safety offices in Minneapolis including “police and fire departments, as well as 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs”.
State grants will help Minneapolis businesses rebuild after 2020 unrest
The Strib’s Neal St. Anthony reports that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced $10 million in Main Street revitalization grants to help corridors in Minneapolis rebuild in the wake of the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du writes that Minneapolis...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
