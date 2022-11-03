ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Will Transform Into Holiday Wonderland This Season Thanks to New Ownership

Holiday décor at Tivoli Village. (Renderings Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE WILL TRANSFORM INTO HOLIDAY WONDERLAND THIS. Complimentary Horse and Carriage Rides, Carolers, Distinctive Local Businesses. Create Ideal Destination for Holiday Outings. Visitors to Tivoli Village this holiday season will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere thanks to 3D Investments, the...
8 News Now

Las Vegas Pizza Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
news3lv.com

Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
963kklz.com

Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves

The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
8 News Now

Powerball numbers for Saturday announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Nevada Current

Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment.  Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’  appeared first on Nevada Current.
