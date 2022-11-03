Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees
pportunity Village is among those looking to hire. The non-profit which started in Las Vegas in 1954 cares for people with disabilities by offering numerous programs. Now, it needs to hire 60 direct support professionals.
Las Vegas community comes together to celebrate Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
The Las Vegas community came together to enjoy Jewish foods, art, and culture at the largest Jewish food event in Nevada.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
nevadabusiness.com
The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village Team Up for Nov. 12 Fundraising Event Benefiting Project 150
LAS VEGAS – The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are collaborating on a food and wine event benefiting Project 150, a homegrown nonprofit that helps homeless and disadvantaged high school students in Southern Nevada. The Food Truck Wine Walk will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Will Transform Into Holiday Wonderland This Season Thanks to New Ownership
Holiday décor at Tivoli Village. (Renderings Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE WILL TRANSFORM INTO HOLIDAY WONDERLAND THIS. Complimentary Horse and Carriage Rides, Carolers, Distinctive Local Businesses. Create Ideal Destination for Holiday Outings. Visitors to Tivoli Village this holiday season will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere thanks to 3D Investments, the...
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
news3lv.com
Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
Powerball numbers for Saturday announced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
8newsnow.com
Expert’s advice on how to adjust to the end of daylight saving time
Sunday morning marked the end of daylight saving time and although an hour has been added, an hour of daylight has been lost. For some, losing daylight can be a hard adjustment, especially for the first week that follows. Here are some tips to help you with the transition. Expert’s...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
travellemming.com
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
Fox5 KVVU
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Fremont Middle School students carry on legacy after death of Mariachi teacher with final tribute
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Fremont Middle School are honoring their teacher following his recent and tragic passing. Albert Avila was a trailblazer for Clark County School District’s Mariachi program and a mentor to so many students. Many of Avila’s students spoke with 8 News Now about the legacy he leaves behind. “He really […]
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment. Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
When do we turn back the clocks to end daylight saving time?
Officially, daylight saving time for 2022 ends 1 a.m. Sunday. So before you lay your head on that pillow, turn back your devices one hour.
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
Incoming system causes winter storm warning, wind advisory for parts of southern Nevada
Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.
