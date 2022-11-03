Read full article on original website
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WITN
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
WITN
Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
WITN
A local church is helping kids around the world
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
piratemedia1.com
New vinyl record store opens in Uptown Greenville
Since Oct. 15, locals can purchase some of their favorite albums at Alley Cat Records in Uptown Greenville, North Carolina. David Brown, the owner of David’s Used Books and Records, has relocated the records section of the store to 205 E Fifth St. in Uptown Greenville to create more space for the record collection, countless vintage posters of a variety of artists and much more leg room for music aficionados to browse comfortably, he said.
WITN
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
WITN
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
WSET
THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
WITN
ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is coming off of their bye week. They face Cincinnati this weekend it’s going to be a big test for the Pirates. They say this bye week has been big for them to rejuvenate for the end of the season push.
piratemedia1.com
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
neusenews.com
South Lenoir High Class of '71 donates to LCC Foundation
A donation was made to the Lenoir Community College Graphic Arts and Imaging Technology (GAIT) Program in honor of the South Lenoir High School Class of 1971 to celebrate their 50th class reunion. The donation was presented to LCC GAIT Program Chair Dwight Downie by Dean of Health Sciences Alexis Welch, a member of the SLHS Class of 1971. Pictured left to right are LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt, Downie, Dr. Welch, and LCC Executive Director of the Foundation Jeanne Kennedy.
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WITN
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
WITN
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a deadly vehicle fire that killed a Rocky Mount woman this morning. Rocky Mount police say there were called to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road around 6:45 a.m. to help the fire department with a vehicle fire. First...
