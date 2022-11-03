ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Child dead after reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child has died after a reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus Sunday afternoon. Police dispatchers said a call about a reported drowning came in around 3:03 p.m. near the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive. This appears to be an apartment complex area. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: 1 person seriously injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Hilltop Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue around 2:32 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot, killed in Clinton Township area of Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Clinton Township Saturday morning. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue W around 5:20 a.m., and medics took a man to the hospital where he later died.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus mayor, city leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, plans for safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his proposal for the 2023 Operating Budget, which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The mayor was joined by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair. With millions of dollars going to keep...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus to file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Monday his intent to file a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their failure to include anti-theft technology in vehicles that have led to increasing theft in Columbus. The city has seen a more than 450% increase in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna brewery hosting US Marine Corps birthday celebration

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — A brewery in Gahanna is inviting the community to celebrate the United State Marine Corps' 247th birthday. The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heart State Brewing at 505 Morrison Road. The Marine Corps was established on Nov. 10, 1775,...
GAHANNA, OH

