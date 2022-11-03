Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections.
NPR
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue
A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes. Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
NPR
The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote
Let's dig a little bit more into the voting process itself with NPR's Miles Parks, who covers voting. Good morning, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, good morning. RASCOE: So tens of millions of people have voted already. Give us the big picture about how Americans are able to cast their votes now.
NPR
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
Benjamin Netanyahu's promises of a government that includes far-right figures could strain relations with the U.S. and regional countries it seeks to court. In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
NPR
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
NPR
Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes
Tomorrow Americans will head to the polls, and it's a workday for many. At the state level, there are several bills that propose to make Election Day a holiday. That's an idea that's been floating around for years, mostly spearheaded by Democrats. But in the past two years, more Republican bills have sprung up, some influenced by prominent election deniers. NPR's Allison Mollenkamp has more.
Election 2022 live updates: Millions head to the polls to decide control of Congress
Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the 2022 midterm election. Today millions of Americans will be heading to the polls to determine who controls Congress as all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. In addition, 36 states will be voting for...
NPR
Politics chat: Biden focuses on policies in final stretch before polls close
We'll be looking at the strategy behind President Biden's final days of campaigning for his party in several states just days before the midterm elections. If it feels like the midterms have been going on for weeks or just a very long time, it's because they have been. Early voting has been underway in several states and campaigning is intense. We're joined by NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who has been on the road these last few days with President Biden. Good morning, Asma.
NPR
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
NPR
News brief: Midterm homestretch, climate summit begins, Twitter fallout
Midterms are Tuesday and the results will determine the Biden administration's next two years. The annual climate conference takes on new urgency. Twitter's Elon Musk era isn't off to a smooth start. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden...
NPR
As midterms enter the homestretch, Biden rallies support for Democrats
The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden administration. If Republicans win either chamber of Congress, they'll have much more power to block President Biden's agenda. Many Republicans are also talking on the record about investigations, impeachments and holding the economy hostage over the debt ceiling. The president spoke last night in New York, a state where some congressional Democrats and even the governor face tough races.
NPR
Oath Keepers founder denies he had a role in planning the Captiol attack
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified in his own defense Monday, denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A pivotal moment today in the Justice Department's first seditious conspiracy case connected to...
NPR
As Democrats try to hang on to power, Republicans have their own Midterm agenda
Republican strategist Scott Jennings joins us next. Scott, welcome back. SCOTT JENNINGS: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: Hey. If we just review the year here, Republicans were favored as the year started. Then Democrats had what seemed like a very good summer for them. But here we are in election week, and who knows what's going to happen? But Republicans are favored. What has your party in strong position?
NPR
Midterms 2022: What to watch for ahead of election night
We're just two days away from Election Day, though voters have been casting ballots for weeks. Still, this is the final chance candidates have to pitch themselves to voters, hoping to gain any and every advantage going into Tuesday night, including pulling out some political heavyweights. Here to help us understand what to expect going into Tuesday and what maybe not to expect is NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Domenico, thanks for being here.
Voting 101: How to cast your ballot in Tuesday’s election
Radio and TV advertisements, billboards and lawn signs — it can mean only one thing: an election is near. This year’s general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you’re registered to vote, you should’ve already received your mail-in ballot. But if you’re still unsure about the next steps to take, don’t worry, we’ve […]
NPR
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
NPR
Auto part crime is on the rise nationwide. Here's how you can protect yourself
The DOJ's arrests last week of those involved in a catalytic converter theft ring is emblematic of a dramatic rise in the auto part crime nationwide. How car owners can protect themselves. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Stealing catalytic converters is big business, like, half-a-billion-dollar big. And that's just for one crime...
NPR
How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation. When I met Justin Roebuck in Michigan earlier this year, he sounded determined to run an orderly and smooth election this fall. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JUSTIN ROEBUCK: This is America, and...
NPR
Iran acknowledges sending military drones to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine
Audio will be available later today. Iran has acknowledged providing military drones to Russia for the first time, though they claim the shipments were sent before the invasion of Ukraine.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.
Comments / 0