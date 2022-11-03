ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue

A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes. Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote

Let's dig a little bit more into the voting process itself with NPR's Miles Parks, who covers voting. Good morning, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, good morning. RASCOE: So tens of millions of people have voted already. Give us the big picture about how Americans are able to cast their votes now.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention

Benjamin Netanyahu's promises of a government that includes far-right figures could strain relations with the U.S. and regional countries it seeks to court. In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes

Tomorrow Americans will head to the polls, and it's a workday for many. At the state level, there are several bills that propose to make Election Day a holiday. That's an idea that's been floating around for years, mostly spearheaded by Democrats. But in the past two years, more Republican bills have sprung up, some influenced by prominent election deniers. NPR's Allison Mollenkamp has more.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Politics chat: Biden focuses on policies in final stretch before polls close

We'll be looking at the strategy behind President Biden's final days of campaigning for his party in several states just days before the midterm elections. If it feels like the midterms have been going on for weeks or just a very long time, it's because they have been. Early voting has been underway in several states and campaigning is intense. We're joined by NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who has been on the road these last few days with President Biden. Good morning, Asma.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

As midterms enter the homestretch, Biden rallies support for Democrats

The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden administration. If Republicans win either chamber of Congress, they'll have much more power to block President Biden's agenda. Many Republicans are also talking on the record about investigations, impeachments and holding the economy hostage over the debt ceiling. The president spoke last night in New York, a state where some congressional Democrats and even the governor face tough races.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Oath Keepers founder denies he had a role in planning the Captiol attack

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified in his own defense Monday, denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A pivotal moment today in the Justice Department's first seditious conspiracy case connected to...
NPR

As Democrats try to hang on to power, Republicans have their own Midterm agenda

Republican strategist Scott Jennings joins us next. Scott, welcome back. SCOTT JENNINGS: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: Hey. If we just review the year here, Republicans were favored as the year started. Then Democrats had what seemed like a very good summer for them. But here we are in election week, and who knows what's going to happen? But Republicans are favored. What has your party in strong position?
NPR

Midterms 2022: What to watch for ahead of election night

We're just two days away from Election Day, though voters have been casting ballots for weeks. Still, this is the final chance candidates have to pitch themselves to voters, hoping to gain any and every advantage going into Tuesday night, including pulling out some political heavyweights. Here to help us understand what to expect going into Tuesday and what maybe not to expect is NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Domenico, thanks for being here.
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

Voting 101: How to cast your ballot in Tuesday’s election

Radio and TV advertisements, billboards and lawn signs — it can mean only one thing: an election is near. This year’s general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you’re registered to vote, you should’ve already received your mail-in ballot. But if you’re still unsure about the next steps to take, don’t worry, we’ve […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump

Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Auto part crime is on the rise nationwide. Here's how you can protect yourself

The DOJ's arrests last week of those involved in a catalytic converter theft ring is emblematic of a dramatic rise in the auto part crime nationwide. How car owners can protect themselves. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Stealing catalytic converters is big business, like, half-a-billion-dollar big. And that's just for one crime...
NPR

How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation. When I met Justin Roebuck in Michigan earlier this year, he sounded determined to run an orderly and smooth election this fall. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JUSTIN ROEBUCK: This is America, and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
NPR

Morning news brief

Audio will be available later today. Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy