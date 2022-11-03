ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult

LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
LIMA, OH
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ohio GOP candidates rally in Lima

LIMA — There are many entities in the federal and state government that make the world go around. The State of Ohio GOP administration joined the Allen County Republican Party luncheon four days before the general election. Each candidate is running for re-election or hoping to fill a new position in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Osborn sentenced to life in prison

COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking

The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery

LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday. Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault

LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
LIMA, OH

