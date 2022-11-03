Read full article on original website
Related
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult
LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth
DAYTON — Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region. >> Half of Dollar General stores in Montgomery County fail price check. According to court documents,...
wyso.org
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
Ohio GOP candidates rally in Lima
LIMA — There are many entities in the federal and state government that make the world go around. The State of Ohio GOP administration joined the Allen County Republican Party luncheon four days before the general election. Each candidate is running for re-election or hoping to fill a new position in Ohio.
‘A grave injustice,’ Attempted murder conviction dropped due to statute of limitations
LOGAN COUNTY — The statute of limitations has run out for a Logan County man convicted of attempted aggravated murder, according to Dan Trevas with Court News Ohio. Ralph Bortree, 55, of Logan County, was charged with the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of Anita Clark in 1993, Trevas said. Clark was 19-years-old at the time of the incident.
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Osborn sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking
The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery
LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday. Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
Deputies seize $10,000 worth of narcotics, arrest two in Crawford County
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County deputies seized $10,000 worth of narcotics and detained two adults at a Galion home on Thursday. Jalil Holt, 37, and Jessica Foust, 34, were arrested after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana in their home on the […]
Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault
LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
Comments / 0