Galveston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘Today was a great day to be a Houstonian’: Mayor Turner thanks Houston for successful Astros World Series Championship parade

HOUSTON – More than one million people lined the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the 2022 World Series Champions during a 1.7-mile parade that included marching bands, players, and confetti-lined streets. According to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE), Monday’s crowd exceeded the 2017 World Series Parade,...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award

LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings on the Astros World Series parade route

HOUSTON – These are some of the well-known faces we spotted during The Parade of Champions in Houston on Monday. ICYMI: Watch an encore presentation of our “Parade of Champions” coverage Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov....
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
HOUSTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi

Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
HOUSTON, TX

