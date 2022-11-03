Read full article on original website
Related
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Padi D'NYC
Padi is a full-service Malaysian restaurant in Singapore, and they’ve brought their solid bowls of hearty chicken gulai, sweet-ish beef rendang, and smoky chicken satay to Midtown’s Urban Hawker food hall. Longtong, served in a bowl of creamy coconut curry, should be your first priority. The silky rice cakes soak in all the yellow curry without falling apart, accompanied by potatoes, fish cakes, and boiled eggs to round out the meal.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Superica
There’s a lot we like about the Battery’s Superica. For one, the lengthy bar is generally a vibe. Two, the spiked slushie of the day never disappoints. And three, the versatile menu has options for when we’re super hungry (the grilled steak- and double enchilada-plated Tampiqueña) or just feel like snacking (Campechana de Mariscos is what shrimp cocktail dreams to be one day). We’ll just call the chicken Tacos Al Carbon a filling entrée that deliciously falls somewhere in between.
Thirsty Dice
There are plenty of bars with pool tables, darts, and everything a coordinated person needs to prove they lettered in something during high school. It’s only fair that people with iffy hand-eye coordination get a spot to gloat about how they kept their “x” in Scrabble to destroy you. That’s where Fairmount’s Thirsty Dice comes in. Although it’s an all-day cafe, they have a full bar serving up classic cocktails, beers on tap, and even some boozy milkshakes. Whichever drink you choose, pair it with an order of the crunchy garlic parm wings and shrimp tacos with a cheesy elote breading before you hit the Monopoly board. There are over 80 games to choose from, so you’ll have plenty of options when you grab a comfortable spot in the corner and plan your night of domination.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Milady's
Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.
Polvos
Fajitas are the name of the game at Polvos, so much so that there’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to them. You can keep it classic with beef or chicken fajitas, venture into the sea with grilled fish and shrimp, or go all out with a “market price” ribeye. Whatever you decide on, it’ll come out on a dangerously-hot skillet, with a handful of house-made flour tortillas and a ticket to the salsa bar inside where you can mix and match to your heart’s delight, like a 12 year-old kid at a soda fountain.
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
We love hanging out at Queen & Rook. Open until midnight on the weekends, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine or beer, plant-based food (we like the kimchi burgers and tamari-glazed Brussels sprouts), and live out our Queen’s Gambit fantasies. The Society Hill restaurant and bar has an endless number of puzzles and board games for a competitive date night where you can let bizarre questions that come up during Guess Who dictate if you’re ever going to meet up again.
Pecorino
According to Pecorino's Instagram, this San Vicente spot invented cacio e pepe, and we're pretty sure that's not true. Here's what we know: Pecorino's food ranges from relatively simple to quite fancy, and the menu’s high prices don’t discriminate. The cheapest thing, a light vegetable soup, is $12, and their “quick light lunch” menu starts at a steep $38. But we don’t leave Pecorino angrily waving our wallets in the air because the food is actually good. There’s a warm cannellini bean salad with generous amounts of bottarga, an excellent amatriciana with al dente bucatini, and a beautiful parchment-baked sole filet topped with potato and zucchini slices that resemble fish scales (like we said, pretty fancy). Our only major complaint is that Pecorino gets really sleepy in a sea of sleepy restaurants. It's the type of restaurant you go to dine alone with your thoughts or with someone who is hard of hearing. The soft jazz playing gets drowned out by the noise of clinking cutlery. On the bright side, there's free parking in the back.
Hamburguesas Uruapan
Hamburguesas Uruapan, a burger outfit with a food truck in Compton and a brick-and-mortar in Anaheim, proclaims itself the “House of the Original Mexican Burger.” And we have to admit, their Michoacan-inspired burgers are pretty unique, more similar to a souped-up torta cubana than anything you’d find at a smashburger spot. A thin, griddle-seared patty is stacked with two kinds of cheese (American and queso Oaxaca), ham, bacon, a split hot dog, tomato, lettuce, onion, lettuce, jalapeno, avocado (*pause for deep breath*), ketchup, mustard, salsa roja, and grilled pineapple. Somehow it all works—saucy, spicy-sweet, and savory, this beast was polished off quicker than we’d like to admit. Don’t be shocked when this concept goes national.
Spin
Spin is like an amusement park for adults–packed with ping pong tables, a DJ, and multiple bars. The Center City spot has an industrial vibe, and is covered in Philly murals and graffiti art. It’s a great place to bite into a juicy burger, short rib and cheddar-loaded nachos, and channel your inner Serena Williams. There are local beers on tap, decent pizza, and TVs everywhere—including near tables in case you feel like shifting from your own game to the Flyers’.
La Cabañita
La Cabañita is a homey Mexican spot tucked way up in the foothills of North Glendale, practically Montrose. Despite its somewhat cramped dining room, the place has a fierce following among locals, and for good reason. The margaritas, available in two dozen different flavors and served in wide goblets, are shockingly generous and the food includes a few intriguing regional dishes like shrimp-stuffed chiles marinero and mole enchiladas. We also love that they provide two great salsa options with their chips—smoky chipotle and tart tomatillo—and that the complimentary flan they give out if it's your birthday tastes so rich and carmel-y we’d happy pay full price.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
C. Ellet's Steakhouse
If you’re not looking, this upscale steakhouse will blend into the background in the loud, sometimes overstimulating Battery scene. But when they open their walk-up counter for fresh shucked oysters, the red sea of fans in Braves jerseys parts just enough to let you place your order for Rochambeaus and a frozen Old Fashioned. While this to-go counter is a nice service, the upscale venue is worth dining in for cocktails and all the steakhouse favorites—whether for dinner, Happy Hour, or late evenings. But we especially love C. Ellet's weekend jazz brunch, when you can dine on giant pancake stacks and a quality steak benedict over a bass-backed jam session.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Tradisyon
This spot in the Urban Hawker food hall specializes in Filipino comfort food done extremely well. The menu is small and straightforward, so you won’t have to agonize over what to order. Everything we’ve tried here is great, but on your first visit, get the pork adobo. The meat is braised to the perfect fall-apart texture and comes drenched in a garlicky soy-based sauce. The lumpia are crisp, bite-sized, and served in a brown paper bag, making them an ideal on-the-go snack.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0