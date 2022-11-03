Fire breaks out at Graham mobile home, burning residence and injuring 1

A fire tore through a mobile home Thursday afternoon in Graham, injuring one person and destroying the residence, according to fire officials.

Firefighters with Graham Fire & Rescue were dispatched shortly after noon to the fire in the 24200 block of 154th Avenue East, officials said. By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the home, fire department spokesperson Brianna Baker said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County fire marshal.

Residents of the mobile home were there when the fire occurred, but Baker said they got out. One person was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. Baker did not have information about the severity of that person’s injuries.

Baker said the fire was in an area that does not have fire hydrants, so crews had to rely on water carried to the scene in tank-equipped trucks known as water tenders. She said units from Orting Valley Fire & Rescue and South Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to assist with water supply.

“We have to bring in all of our water offsite and once the tenders deplete their water supply, they have to move, find a hydrant, fill back up and then return to the scene,” Baker said.

The fire also threatened some nearby trees, but Baker said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. She said firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the fire at about 1:25 p.m.