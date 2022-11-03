Read full article on original website
Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
montanarightnow.com
River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area
As of 5:45 pm, law enforcement has not yet located Andale Goodsoldier and it is believed he is no longer in the area. River Dr. North is open for traffic. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) gave some information on what led to the search for Goodsoldier, saying an initial investigation leads them to believe it started with a domestic violence situation.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. The website travado.net just released a list of the top 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and one city in Montana was included on the list. Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city in America.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar
The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...
theelectricgf.com
Goodsoldier, Stanley charged for incident that lead to Nov. 4 manhunt
Two people have been charged in the incident that lead to the Nov. 4 manhunt in Great Falls. Shane Stanley, 20, has been charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, as well as a parole violation and was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants.
Search continues for teen felony suspect in Great Falls
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.
Great Falls community upset over alleged firing of Albertsons store manager
Many people have contacted KRTV about the dismissal of Dan Baker as the manager of Albertsons on the west side of Great Falls.
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
