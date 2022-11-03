ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area

As of 5:45 pm, law enforcement has not yet located Andale Goodsoldier and it is believed he is no longer in the area. River Dr. North is open for traffic. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) gave some information on what led to the search for Goodsoldier, saying an initial investigation leads them to believe it started with a domestic violence situation.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America

It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. The website travado.net just released a list of the top 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and one city in Montana was included on the list. Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city in America.
GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
