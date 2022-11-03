ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place.  Drivers of […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking. Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet. Deputies recovered “trafficking amounts” of methamphetamine along with heroin, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
CHARLESTON, SC

