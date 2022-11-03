Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
abcnews4.com
MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday morning, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and shots being fired. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Kensington Place, in the King’s Grant neighborhood off Dorchester Road. After words...
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place. Drivers of […]
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach man charged for trafficking heroin, cocaine after Georgetown Co. traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in Georgetown County after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of heroin and cocaine. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Eluterio Gomez, 26, was arrested on felony drug charges following the traffic stop Friday. Gomez was...
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking. Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet. Deputies recovered “trafficking amounts” of methamphetamine along with heroin, […]
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
abcnews4.com
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
Deputies investigating after human remains found in South Carolina mobile home destroyed by fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human remains were found inside a mobile home in Hollywood that was destroyed by fire Thursday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There is no indication of arson or foul play in the fire, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the home on Edgar Tumbleson Road, but […]
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Corner has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on US-17A Friday morning. One of the drivers, Breanna Sison, 26 of Summerville, was transported to the Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dorchester County Corner.
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutors pinpoint when they believe Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — (CNN) -- In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense inAlex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife,...
live5news.com
Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
