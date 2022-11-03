ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Election Day 2022: A voters’ guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The campaign trails are coming to a close. It’s time for voters to decide who they want to represent them for the next two to four years. New Yorkers will cast ballots for 10 races in the general election – U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court – on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, November 7, 2022

SAFETY GROUP URGES PRECAUTIONS ON USING DEVICES WITH LITHIUM ION BATTERIES: The fire that occurred in a high-rise apartment building on November 5 underscores the dangers of mishandling devices that use lithium ion batteries, from phones to e-bikes and scooters, warns the National Fire Protection Association®. Fire officials report that, within the city alone, six fatal fires involving lithium-ion batteries have occurred in 2022 to date, with FDNY responding to more than 130 fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion

There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
CBS New York

Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

