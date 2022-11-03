Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Related
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
Election Day 2022: A voters’ guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The campaign trails are coming to a close. It’s time for voters to decide who they want to represent them for the next two to four years. New Yorkers will cast ballots for 10 races in the general election – U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court – on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, November 7, 2022
SAFETY GROUP URGES PRECAUTIONS ON USING DEVICES WITH LITHIUM ION BATTERIES: The fire that occurred in a high-rise apartment building on November 5 underscores the dangers of mishandling devices that use lithium ion batteries, from phones to e-bikes and scooters, warns the National Fire Protection Association®. Fire officials report that, within the city alone, six fatal fires involving lithium-ion batteries have occurred in 2022 to date, with FDNY responding to more than 130 fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters.
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion
There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
Assemblyman Fall hosts generational wealth forum for S.I. small businesses, residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall (D-Richmond, Manhattan, Brooklyn) held the first forum of his generational wealth forum series at the Canvas Institute on Nov. 3, 2022, according to a Nov. 4, 2022 press release. Over 50 people gathered to listen to officials and their advice. The...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
2 NYCHA building superintendents plead guilty to taking bribes for no-bid contracts
Two NYCHA building superintendents pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting bribes in exchange for awarding no-contract bids at the complexes they worked at, federal prosecutors said.
The Staten Island Advance
MTA awards contract for controversial Staten Island monopole plan. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials last week announced it has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite continued opposition from the community. During a meeting of Community Board 3 on Wednesday, the agency provided an update on the project to replace...
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
Biden rallies for Hochul, slams GOP; Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
YONKERS, N.Y. — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
FDNY’s ‘last resort’ rope rescue saves victim during Manhattan fire that injured 38 people
MANHATTAN — On Saturday, as a fire tore through a Manhattan building, FDNY firefighters made a daring life-saving, last-resort rope rescue. About 24 hours after saving numerous victims impacted by the blaze at 429 East 52nd St., the city Fire Department, via Facebook, explained how their “herculean team effort” proved successful.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint of $1K, jewelry in Brooklyn housing complex
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint inside a public housing building Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
Judge Says Group Of Unvaccinated NYC Public Employees Can Return To Work, Get Back Pay
Judge Ralph J. Porzio ruled the city's public employee COVID vaccination mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” The city has appealed Porzio's decision.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1