Ukraine: Photos show cemetery expansion near occupied city
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show a rapid expansion of a cemetery in southern Ukraine after Russian forces seized the port city of Mariupol
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that a protest march toward the capital, which was suspended after he was wounded by a gunshot in an apparent attempt on his life, will resume Tuesday. Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated,...
Markets in holding pattern ahead of election, inflation data
Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday with Americans heading to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation, with more data on that front arriving this week. Futures for the S&P 500 moved 0.16% higher, and the Dow Jones...
Stocks edge mostly higher ahead of midterm elections in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points,...
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview, which is part of a documentary, will be shown Tuesday on ZDF. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected in Qatar for the tournament, which has faced criticism and skepticism ever since the gas-rich emirate was selected as host by FIFA in December 2010. Concerns about LGBTQ tourists attending the World Cup have also been expressed for a long time.
Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday. Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships. Listen...
Gavin Williamson news - live: Rishi Sunak still has confidence in minister after ‘serious’ allegations
Rishi Sunak regards bullying allegations against cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson as “serious” and is considering whether any action should be taken on them, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesperson said that no formal complaint has been received in relation to the claims that Sir Gavin as defence secretary told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.Asked about the claims about Sir Gavin’s actions, Mr Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters: “There have been further allegations reported this morning. These are serious allegations.“It’s true that no formal complaint has been made, but we...
