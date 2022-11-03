ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Fargo PD seeks help locating active suspect

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is searching for public assistance to help them locate an active suspect last seen in Fargo. The man in question is Tremaine Rainey, who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8, […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
CASSELTON, ND
kfgo.com

Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home

FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
MAHNOMEN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County

(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Bergquist over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court, and newly filed documents outline what allegedly happened on October 29. George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations

FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy