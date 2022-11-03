Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fargo PD seeks help locating active suspect
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is searching for public assistance to help them locate an active suspect last seen in Fargo. The man in question is Tremaine Rainey, who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8, […]
kvrr.com
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
trfradio.com
State Patrol Says Alcohol Was Involved in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday Afternoon
A Mahnomen area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jennifer Marie Beckman, 50, was injured when the southbound 2017 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway into the ditch and rolled near 240th Avenue in Mahnomen County. Beckman was taken...
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County
(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Bergquist over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court, and newly filed documents outline what allegedly happened on October 29. George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
valleynewslive.com
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
valleynewslive.com
Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Comments / 1