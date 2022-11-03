Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
MiCA legislation good news for crypto players — Binance Europe VP
Smaller cryptocurrency exchanges and start-ups could benefit from the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation, according to Martin Bruncko, Binance’s executive vice president of Europe. Cointelegraph had a one-on-one interview with Martin Bruncko during the Web Summit conference in Lisbon early in November 2022. Heading up Binance’s...
CoinTelegraph
90% of GameFi projects are ruining the industry’s reputation
The GameFi industry is set to unleash its massive potential within the next six years. According to Absolute Reports data, its estimated value will grow to $2.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.4% in the same period. It’s a quieter and perhaps less scandalous branch...
CoinTelegraph
The market is hot, but Solana is not — Data explains why SOL price is lagging
Solana (SOL) has been in a steady downtrend for the past 3 months, but some traders believe that it may have bottomed at $26.80 on Oct. 21. Lately, there's been a lot of speculation on the causes for the underperformance and some analysts are pointing to competition from Aptos Network.
CoinTelegraph
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
CoinTelegraph
SBF calls for collaboration with Binance ‘for the ecosystem’
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter again on Nov. 7 to claim that “a competitor is trying to go after the cryptocurrency exchange with false rumors” while also calling for collaboration with rival exchange Binance. The comments followed a statement from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ”...
CoinTelegraph
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO not interested in Alameda’s offer to buy up its FTT holdings
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, appears disinterested in Alameda Research’s offer to buy out the crypto exchange’s FTX Token (FTT) holdings. Zhao responded to a question on Nov. 7 on Twitter asking if he would take up the offer by Alameda Research CEO...
CoinTelegraph
Countries ignoring crypto AML rules risk placement on FATF’s ‘grey list:’ Report
Countries failing to adhere to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) guidelines for cryptocurrencies could find themselves added to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list.”. According to a Nov. 7 report from Al Jazeera, sources say the global financial watchdog is planning to conduct annual checks to ensure countries...
CoinTelegraph
Meta reportedly plans 'large-scale layoffs,' but what of its metaverse division?
Social media and tech giant Meta is reportedly gearing up for “large-scale layoffs” this week amid rising costs and a recent collapse of its share price. According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Nov. 6 citing people familiar with the matter, the planned layoffs could impact thousands of employees in a broad range of divisions across Meta’s 87,000-strong workforce.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto no longer in top 10 most-cited potential risks: US central bank report
While proponents of traditional finance remain keen on dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto ecosystem as financial risks, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — one of the 12 federal reserve banks of the United States — revealed 11 factors that overshadow crypto in terms of risk in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
CoinTelegraph
Deribit hackers move stolen Ether to Tornado Cash crypto mixer
In the aftermath of the $28 million Deribit hack, the unknown exploiter is moving stolen funds using the decentralized cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash. The Deribit hot wallet hacker has transferred a total of 1,610 Ether (ETH), or around $2.5 million, to Tornado Cash, according to data from the Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.
CoinTelegraph
What is Humanode human-powered blockchain?
Humanode is the first human-powered crypto-biometric network, where 1 human = 1 node = 1 vote. Humanode is a new-age decentralized crypto-biometric network that integrates pioneering cryptography with private biometrics and blockchain technology. The project aims to create a strong and sustainable decentralized system that is grounded on the existence of unique human beings.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Royalty-enforcing NFTs a ‘new asset class,’ South Korea buys NFTs with CBDC and more
Royalty enforcing NFTs to be a ‘new asset class:’ Magic Eden CEO. Jack Lu, the CEO of Solana-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden, has floated the idea of NFTs designed to enforce royalties. Lu said in an address at Solana’s Breakpoint 2022 conference on Nov. 5 that...
CoinTelegraph
XT.com lists BIGP in its Main Zone
Singapore, Nov. 7, 2022 - XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone, and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from Nov. 8, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP...
CoinTelegraph
Russia’s Central Bank report examines crypto’s place in the financial system
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is looking at ways to integrate crypto assets and blockchain technology into its local financial system amid a pile-on of global financial sanctions. In a Telegram post by the CBR on Nov. 7, the central bank shared a public consultation report titled “Digital Assets...
CoinTelegraph
What are crypto whale trackers and how do they work?
Most cryptocurrencies have a number of large holders of the asset who can influence the price of the crypto asset. For active investors and crypto traders, it helps to understand the market behaviors of these whales. Crypto whales refer to large holders of cryptocurrencies. They can be individuals or organizations...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
CoinTelegraph
WDMS Global 2022 Will be Hosted in Cancun, Attracting Industry Experts and Leaders Worldwide
From November 8 to 10, 2022, BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, is hosting the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS Global 2022) in Cancun, Mexico. Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, WDMS Global 2022 will explore new trends in industry development. As a highly recognized summit in the industry, WDMS has attracted a great number of blockchain industry experts, leading companies, well-known organizations, and opinion leaders.
CoinTelegraph
Here's why Binance's CZ invested in Twitter following Elon Musk acquisition
The acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk got mixed reactions from crypto and global communities, sparking discussions around changes to censorship, account verification and the launch of new crypto and blockchain-centric features. However, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s decision to invest $500 million in the social media site took the limelight.
Comments / 0