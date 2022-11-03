Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area
As of 5:45 pm, law enforcement has not yet located Andale Goodsoldier and it is believed he is no longer in the area. River Dr. North is open for traffic. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) gave some information on what led to the search for Goodsoldier, saying an initial investigation leads them to believe it started with a domestic violence situation.
theelectricgf.com
State choral festival concert is Nov. 15 at GFHS
The AA Choral Festival Concert is 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Great Falls High School auditorium. Attendees can hear high school choir students from Billings West, Helena Capital, Charles M. Russell, and Great Falls High Schools in the annual AA Choral Festival. Each individual choir will perform a brief...
Search continues for teen felony suspect in Great Falls
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.
theelectricgf.com
Goodsoldier, Stanley charged for incident that lead to Nov. 4 manhunt
Two people have been charged in the incident that lead to the Nov. 4 manhunt in Great Falls. Shane Stanley, 20, has been charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, as well as a parole violation and was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar
The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...
