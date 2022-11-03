ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulm, MT

montanarightnow.com

River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area

As of 5:45 pm, law enforcement has not yet located Andale Goodsoldier and it is believed he is no longer in the area. River Dr. North is open for traffic. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) gave some information on what led to the search for Goodsoldier, saying an initial investigation leads them to believe it started with a domestic violence situation.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

State choral festival concert is Nov. 15 at GFHS

The AA Choral Festival Concert is 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Great Falls High School auditorium. Attendees can hear high school choir students from Billings West, Helena Capital, Charles M. Russell, and Great Falls High Schools in the annual AA Choral Festival. Each individual choir will perform a brief...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...

