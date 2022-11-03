ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach

It’s been quite a Monday. The Colts, after an erroneous report from the Indianapolis Star that defensive assistant John Fox would become the interim coach, have hired Jeff Saturday to take over the team. The 47-year-old member of the team’s Ring of Honor last played for the Colts in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards

Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports

DeSean Jackson, Pete Werner, Marcus Davenport questionable to return

DeSean Jackson signed with the Ravens’ practice squad Oct. 18. He played nine snaps in the first half Monday night in his debut with the team and made one catch on two targets for 16 yards. The Ravens now list him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread With Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, and D’Andre Swift Question Marks

Here’s the final, updated look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for the remaining 12 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread and moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook — snag $200 by betting $5 as a new user with your newfound knowledge!
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?

After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade

The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Damien Harris is not expected to play for Patriots

The Patriots added a running back to the roster on Saturday and it appears that move was made because Damien Harris won’t be available on Sunday. Harris missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness, but he returned to practice on Friday. The Patriots listed Harris as questionable, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to play against the Colts.
NBC Sports

Armstead had hairline ankle fracture, says return 'coming soon'

SANTA CLARA -- Arik Armstead’s 2022 NFL season has not gone according plan, but the 49ers' defensive lineman told NBC Sports Bay Area that his return is “coming soon.”. Armstead said Monday that he is nearly recovered from a hairline fracture in his left ankle that has kept him out of the lineup since Week 4.
NBC Sports

Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR

The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports

Report: Sheldon Rankins suffered dislocated elbow Sunday

The Jets are set to be without a member of their defensive line for several weeks. Sheldon Rankins left Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Bills with an injury and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the veteran defensive tackle suffered a dislocated elbow. He is expected to miss up to four-to-six weeks as a result, so an injured reserve stint could be in the cards.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to partake in OBJ 'bidding war' with Cowboys, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, remains a free agent. The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing the star receiver and will have plenty of competition in acquiring his talent. "It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,"...

