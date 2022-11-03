Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
More clouds; spotty rain chances for Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Higher humidity rolls in overnight and early Tuesday, which will lead to more clouds and a few hit and miss showers. Viewing of the total lunar eclipse will be difficult at best, but a few areas in western Kansas may get a chance to see it around 5am.
KWCH.com
Weak weather maker tonight into Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder start our Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, despite an increase in cloud cover, highs will top-out in the lower 60s which is near normal for early November. A weak weather maker will...
KWCH.com
Cool again Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Monday before warmer weather makes a brief return midweek. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase.
KWCH.com
Drying out, warming up
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend. Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.
KWCH.com
Parts of Kansas see record rainfall
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT. The Envision Arts Gallery in...
KWCH.com
Sunny and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Storm Brings Snow To Oklahoma Panhandle
As most of Oklahoma experienced rain and severe thunderstorms, the western part of the state got its first snowfall of the year. Video shows big snowflakes coming down near Guymon, Oklahoma, at around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Those in the panhandle will remain freezing overnight, but will be back to...
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
KMBC.com
Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program
TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
KWCH.com
New housing development in Hays comes with high demand
The anticipation for Election Day in Kansas is heating up. It's been the talk for farmers across the state a lack of rain impacts their crops and potentially their bottom line. Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Updated: Nov. 4,...
What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents
Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.
How leaves may cause Wichita streets to flood
The City of Wichita says it will have crews on standby starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to respond to the potential of localized flooding.
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
Rescued beagle mom and pups ready for adoption in SE Kansas
A rescued beagle mom and some of her puppies out of Virginia pass their medical rounds and are ready for adoption.
Comments / 2