CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
blockclubchicago.org
Damen Silos, Beloved By Urban Explorers, To Be Sold To MAT Asphalt Owner
MCKINLEY PARK — The owner of MAT Asphalt is under contract to buy the Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion. The state plans to enter into exclusive sales negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership — a group of businesses owned by South Side industrialist Michael Tadin Jr. — for the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave., according to a Wednesday news release from the state. The bid was one of four proposals the state received by Oct. 19, and MAT offered the highest purchase price for the property at $6.52 million — more than double the minimum bid, according to the state.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
conciergepreferred.com
Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022
Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks
Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Chicago houses of worship gather for Day of Prayer
As we head toward the holiday season, houses of worship across Chicago were urged to gather for a Day of Prayer Saturday.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
wgnradio.com
How BluSky stepped and helped after Hurricane Ian
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: BluSky Restoration’s Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose joins the program to about BluSky’s response to Hurricane Ian. To learn more about what BluSky Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.
ftnnews.com
New Chicago Midway to Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Flights
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 11 nonstop destinations from MDW. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as...
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
wgnradio.com
Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres
WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
Chicago Sun-Times union blasts new owner
Four months into contract negotiations, Sun-Times union members are lashing out on Twitter at their new owners, Chicago Public Media, for trying to "strip" workers' rights "we've had for decades. "Why it matters: The January merger of the Sun-Times and WBEZ under CPM ownership was supposed to represent "a national...
