I’m a mum at 18 – I left hospital after giving birth excited to not be pregnant… eight weeks later I was expecting again

By Leanne Hall
 5 days ago
BEING pregnant is a trying time for any mum, so it's understandably exciting when you no longer are dealing with the side effects after giving birth.

But one woman who first got pregnant at 17 was left stunned when she returned from the hospital to find out she was pregnant again.

India was excited not to be pregnant anymore Credit: Instagram/@indiarose_ox/
But eight weeks later she found out she was expecting again Credit: Instagram/@indiarose_ox/

Taking to TikTok, India Rose, shared how she ended up having Irish twins.

The term “Irish twins” refers to one mother having two children who were born 12 months or less apart, reveals healthline.

The video, which has now gone viral with over 150k views reveals how India found out she was pregnant again.

She wrote: "Leaving the hospital with our baby girl, excited that I'm NOT pregnant anymore."

But her excitement for not being pregnant was short-lived.

She added: "8 weeks later..." as India showed four positive pregnancy tests and revealed she had Irish twins.

Her daughter, Ruby-Rose was born October 2 2021 and her son, Ronnie-Rae was born less than a year later on September 16 2022.

In the comments section of the post, India revealed her children will be entering the same school year despite being conceived at different times.

Viewers were quick to congratulate the young mum on her two children, with many claiming they couldn't have two kids under one.

One person wrote: "I couldn’t have done it you’re incredible, well done."

Another commented: "Congratulations, I can't wait 36 week, feel so ill."

A third penned: "It can happen, I have 2 kids with 18 months of difference, so..."

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Congratulations I couldn't but that's me."

Her children will even be in the same school year Credit: Instagram/@indiarose_ox/

Comments / 62

NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago

My older sister and I are Irish twins. We're three days short of a year apart so for three days every year we're the same age.

Reply(2)
8
Colorado Native Here
4d ago

There is a reason for that. You are old enough to know what causes pregnancies.

Reply(1)
42
AP_000436.5a2bf07538724f56896067d66ab0a198.2044
4d ago

Mine were 11 months apart. One was born in January and one in December. Both in 2008. It’s challenging but I wouldn’t take anything for them or the journey.

Reply
7
