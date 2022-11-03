Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
1 in critical condition, man found dead in hotel after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marco hotel, and during the investigation at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway, a man was found shot to death in one of the rooms, police said. According to...
News4Jax.com
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate crashes in Jacksonville late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left two motorcyclists dead, authorities said. The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lane Avenue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his late 30s was riding a sport-bike-style...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
Bodycam video shows Columbia County deputy mistake cane for firearm, arrest visually-impaired man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest made by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is going viral. In the body camera video, attached to this story and embedded below, a deputy stops a visually-impaired man, identified as James Hodges, who had a cane in his back pocket. First Coast News...
First Coast News
Woman tasered by Jacksonville Beach Police after allegedly vandalizing nearby bar, per witnesses
Multiple witnesses tell First Coast News that the woman spray-painted a swastika on a nearby bar and ran to the beach. This is not confirmed by police.
First Coast News
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
Beach goer Raphael Ambar was a witness to the ordeal. He captured a video of a person running onto the beach who was later taken down by police.
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
Jacksonville woman injured in hit-and-run pleads for help finding person responsible
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is crying out for help finding the person she says hit her and kept going while she was riding her motorcycle last Sunday near Zoo Parkway on the Northside. Brandy Vogel has a broken nose, damage to her spinal cord and leg. “It’s...
Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report) The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month. "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting found guilty of first-degree murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister in 2017 on Thursday was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The verdict came hours after Chad Absher, 37, took the stand in his own defense, saying he didn’t...
Comments / 1