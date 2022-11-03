Read full article on original website
Wichita school board approves boundary change for Southeast High School
The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a boundary change for Southeast High School that will move some students into the district for Heights High School. The change will be effective for the 2023-24 school year. The move is being made to address overcrowding at Southeast, with...
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado Man Inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Nov. 5, three men and two women who chosen to be inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of those three men that was inducted was Van E. Haines of El Dorado, Kan. for the “Working Cowboy” category. “If anyone could horseback a herd...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
classiccountry1070.com
Three injured in downtown Wichita crash
An intersection in downtown Wichita was closed to traffic Monday morning after a traffic accident that injured three people. The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Broadway and English. Crews reported two people pinned in the wreckage. One person was seriously injuries, another had possible serious injuries and...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
UPDATED: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
kfdi.com
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
Whipple says he won't be intimidated
Whipple says he won't be intimidated
kmuw.org
Pennsylvania-based real estate investor acquires 11 Wichita apartment complexes in major sale
Post Road Management, a Pennsylvania-based investment firm, has bought 11 multifamily housing complexes in Wichita since July, according to county records. The company now owns about 1,500 apartment units in Wichita, said Borko Milosev, owner of Post Road Management. Before this year, the company already owned three multifamily complexes in the city.
Wichita State basketball hosts 5-star recruit Dink Pate, five other prospects on visit
Koch Arena was busy one day before the start of the season, as the Shockers played host to a group of Texas prospects.
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
Rural Sedgwick County residents mistakenly given ballots for city elections, official says
“At this time, it is unknown if this will impact the outcome of the contested Colwich City Council contest,” a Sedgwick County spokesperson said.
AOL Corp
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Lacey and Cody Beard have been Avon franchisees in Wichita for some time, and the two businesses are doing well enough that they don’t have to devote as much time to them, so they began investigating other possible franchises. They’ve settled on Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a medical...
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
