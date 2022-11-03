Read full article on original website
WNDU
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
WNDU
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Concord Mall on Monday. According to the Elkhart City Police Department, there was a fight, and shots were fired. There was one male victim but he was not on scene when police arrived. It’s believed to...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
22 WSBT
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
WNDU
fireapparatusmagazine.com
WNDU
First Alert Weather
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
abc57.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WISH-TV
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
abc57.com
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
95.3 MNC
Middlebury man, 24, killed in crash on County Road 4
A Middlebury man was killed in a crash on County Road 4. The collision happened around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, near State Road 13 when Andrew Hurtekant, 24, ran off the road, struck a tree and rolled the Jeep Wrangler he was driving. Hurtekant was ejected from the...
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
