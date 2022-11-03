ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Cannon added to Pats' injury report with concussion

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- The Patriots might be without two starters on the offensive line this Sunday against the Colts.

With David Andrews already missing from practice due to a concussion suffered in last Monday's game, the team added right tackle Marcus Cannon to the injury report on Thursday due to a concussion.

Cannon had not been previously listed on the injury report, and he fully participated in Wednesday's practice.

Cannon, 34, signed with the Patriots during the season and has since supplanted Isaiah Wynn at right tackle. If Cannon can't play Sunday, Wynn would presumably step back into the right tackle spot.

In addition to Andrews and Cannon, the Patriots were also without DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris (illness) at practice for the second straight day.

Out in Indianapolis, running back Jonathan Taylor was a non-participant for the second straight day, putting his playing status for Sunday in major question.

Here's the full Patriots-Colts injury report from Thursday:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion
RB Damien Harris - Illness
WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

REMOVED FROM LIST
S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
WR / SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring

COLTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
DT Grover Stewart - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly - Knee
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
DE Kwity Paye - Ankle

