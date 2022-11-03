ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

'1923' films inside Butte's Carpenter's Union Hall

BUTTE, Mont. — Snow in the Mining City on Monday didn’t dampen efforts to continue filming the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" in Butte. In Uptown, a portion of Granite Street was closed off to vehicle traffic due to filming indoors at the Carpenter’s Union Hall. The Carpenter's Union...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte seeks ice carvers for upcoming contest

MISSOULA, Mont. — The call is out for carvers to take part in Uptown Butte's annual Ice Carving Contest coming up Dec. 10. Contestants will compete for prizes in multiple categories. The contest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers released the following information:. The Annual Ice Carving...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Exterior work on Butte's caretaker home nearly complete

BUTTE, Mont. — Almost all exterior work is now done in the ongoing restoration of Butte’s historic Caretaker House. The installation of doors and windows, and a few other finishing touches still need to be completed. Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt tells NBC Montana the rear porch has...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority seeks proposals for 2023 events

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for events and festivals set to occur next year. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 30 and announce successful proposals in December. Applicants can download an application here. SARTA released the following information:. The...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte Central students plan 50th Thanksgiving dinner

MISSOULA, Mont. — Students at Butte Central Catholic High School are hard at work planning a special Thanksgiving dinner event. The dinner is a thank you to the community and a service for seniors and home-bound residents in Butte. This is the event's 50th year. It honors Laverne Combo,...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Mid-season big game harvests up from 2021

MISSOULA, Mont. — As big-game hunting season reaches it's half-way point, Montana check stations are reporting that elk and deer harvests are up from the 2021 season and the five year average. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Big game hunting season hits its...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Western topples Montana Tech on senior day in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Tech saw their postseason hopes extinguished on senior day at Bob Green Field, as they were upset by Montana Western, 27-21. The Bulldogs got off to the quick start, thanks to an opening drive that went 75 yards on five plays, ending with a 38-yard pass from Joe Jund to Isaiah Thomas.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT

