NBCMontana
'1923' films inside Butte's Carpenter's Union Hall
BUTTE, Mont. — Snow in the Mining City on Monday didn’t dampen efforts to continue filming the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" in Butte. In Uptown, a portion of Granite Street was closed off to vehicle traffic due to filming indoors at the Carpenter’s Union Hall. The Carpenter's Union...
NBCMontana
Butte seeks ice carvers for upcoming contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The call is out for carvers to take part in Uptown Butte's annual Ice Carving Contest coming up Dec. 10. Contestants will compete for prizes in multiple categories. The contest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers released the following information:. The Annual Ice Carving...
NBCMontana
Exterior work on Butte's caretaker home nearly complete
BUTTE, Mont. — Almost all exterior work is now done in the ongoing restoration of Butte’s historic Caretaker House. The installation of doors and windows, and a few other finishing touches still need to be completed. Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt tells NBC Montana the rear porch has...
NBCMontana
Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority seeks proposals for 2023 events
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for events and festivals set to occur next year. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 30 and announce successful proposals in December. Applicants can download an application here. SARTA released the following information:. The...
NBCMontana
Butte Central students plan 50th Thanksgiving dinner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Students at Butte Central Catholic High School are hard at work planning a special Thanksgiving dinner event. The dinner is a thank you to the community and a service for seniors and home-bound residents in Butte. This is the event's 50th year. It honors Laverne Combo,...
Butte Civic Center Board gives '1923' green light for second season
Butte's Civic Center board has agreed to allow the "1923" television series to use the center’s annex building next year.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
NBCMontana
Mid-season big game harvests up from 2021
MISSOULA, Mont. — As big-game hunting season reaches it's half-way point, Montana check stations are reporting that elk and deer harvests are up from the 2021 season and the five year average. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Big game hunting season hits its...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
NBCMontana
Montana Western topples Montana Tech on senior day in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Tech saw their postseason hopes extinguished on senior day at Bob Green Field, as they were upset by Montana Western, 27-21. The Bulldogs got off to the quick start, thanks to an opening drive that went 75 yards on five plays, ending with a 38-yard pass from Joe Jund to Isaiah Thomas.
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
