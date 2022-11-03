ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Vitello discusses Tennessee baseball ahead of second fall exhibition

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee will play its second fall exhibition game Sunday versus Memphis.

The game will be played in Jackson, Tennessee. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EST.

Tennessee hosted Wake Forest Oct. 9 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols and Demon Deacons played 18 innings. After 18 innings, Tennessee led 13-9.

Tennessee’s 2023 season will be the sixth under head coach Tony Vitello.

Under Vitello, Tennessee finished its 2022 season with a 57-9 (25-5 SEC) record.

The Vols won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022. Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2021.

Ahead of Sunday’s exhibition between Tennessee and Memphis, Vitello previewed the contest. Vitello’s preview can be watched below.

