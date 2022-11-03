Read full article on original website
Appointed REIB director goes before Burlington City Council
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new appointed director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging for Burlington goes before city council for approval. Last week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced he had chosen Kim Carson to take over the department. Carson called her appointment a great honor and responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.
YCQM: Nov. 6, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the University of Vermont is freezing tuition again and offering free tuition to a lot of Vermont students. We speak with university President Suresh Garimella. We also talk with the former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan regarding...
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President, Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez. At the ceremony, Hernandez explained his determination to focus his career at the college on the idea of “readiness.” Hernandez says he wants to build a better future for the school. “Together...
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18th
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort has set their opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, November 18th -- you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8:00...
Burlington mayor notes progress in affordable housing
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to re-house the homeless community. Tuesday, he visited the Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials spoke about creating more affordable housing for Burlington, under the HUD's "House America Initiative."
Jewish community learns to be proud of desert history
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Antisemitic rhetoric has plagued the Jewish community for years and still continues today, but local kids are being taught to be proud of what they believe. Students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls and singing Jewish songs...
