Iowa football appears to be getting hot at just the right time. The Hawkeyes have won their last two games in convincing fashion and shown marked improvement on offense. The Hawkeyes scored 57 combined points in their 33-13 and 24-3 wins over the Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers, respectively, in the past two weeks. In its previous seven games, Iowa scored 98 total points and averaged 248.6 yards per contest. The Hawkeyes put 398 and 376 yards up against the Wildcats and Boilermakers, respectively.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO