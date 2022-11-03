ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Crowd forms ahead of Sioux City Trump rally, some traveling long distances

By Nikolas Wilson
 4 days ago
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas,… Read More

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in Sioux City Thursday night with the rally to serve as a final push for the midterm elections.

Hundreds of people came to the Sioux Gateway Airport to hear Trump speak. Kevin Mattern drove more than 100 miles from Dell Rapids, S.D., to Sioux City for the rally. He said the long drive in the morning was a small price to pay for this opportunity.

“We got here at 8:30 a.m. It wasn’t a bad one. We’ve been to trips where we’ve gotten up at three o’clock in the morning and drove 500 miles. It’s a big deal for a lot of us to be here,” Mattern said.

Parking opened at 8 a.m. while doors for the event did not open until 2 p.m. One attendee came from Canada to hear the former president speak and he said Trump’s impact extended beyond the United States.

“In one of our most dying hours in Canadian history during our trucker convoy, President Trump endorsed our wonderful truckers and that helped rejuvenate the movement and made us occupy Parliament Hill for a month,” said Ethan Margolis, a Canadian resident.

With local elections just a few days away, many residents at the rally said they hope the event will help impact voter turnout.

“It’s really important to share that: getting the vote out. Don’t sit home. If you think somebody else is going to carry your water for you, it’s not going to happen. That’s why we want to promote people getting out to vote,” said Chris David, a Sioux Falls resident.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and early in-person voting is still available. The polls open at 7 a.m. in Iowa.

Comments / 29

Jennifer Winn
4d ago

Just remember where you parked - 2 years ago at this time, elderly folks were stranded in freezing temps in Omaha because Trump didn't pay the charter busses to being them back to their vehicles!!

Reply(2)
14
Red Rider
4d ago

the cult comes to Sioux City and sadly it's not the band

Reply(8)
20
Bill Woeppel
2d ago

too bad these sadly gullible folks wasted their resources and time for a sick, lost cause.

Reply
6
 

