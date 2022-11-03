ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Low water levels on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Those of us who are used to seeing tugboats and their rafts of barges riding unobstructed, majestically atop the mile-wide waters of the Mississippi River are taken aback somewhat to see the mighty flotillas, instead, snaking their way through channels cut between sand bar cliffs and sunbaked-dry mud flats. This is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Terry Mansfield

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways

Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. - Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Man wanted after high-speed chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Gizmodo

Photos Show the Mississippi River Drying Up

The Mississippi River is still in drought, with no end in sight. The historically low water levels in the busy waterway are disrupting transportation, recreation, and even water quality along the river. Plaquemines Parish, a community south of New Orleans, has been warned that saltwater permeated the drinking water supply...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy