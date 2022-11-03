Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Focused on Mississippi: Low water levels on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Those of us who are used to seeing tugboats and their rafts of barges riding unobstructed, majestically atop the mile-wide waters of the Mississippi River are taken aback somewhat to see the mighty flotillas, instead, snaking their way through channels cut between sand bar cliffs and sunbaked-dry mud flats. This is […]
Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin
Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin. “When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways
Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
actionnews5.com
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
WALA-TV FOX10
A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. - Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a...
Man wanted after high-speed chase in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene […]
WLOX
Ken Newburger gives update of medical marijuana access in Mississippi
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
wbiw.com
USDA confirms highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in commercial chickens in Mississippi
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi. Samples from the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research &...
wwno.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
Gizmodo
Photos Show the Mississippi River Drying Up
The Mississippi River is still in drought, with no end in sight. The historically low water levels in the busy waterway are disrupting transportation, recreation, and even water quality along the river. Plaquemines Parish, a community south of New Orleans, has been warned that saltwater permeated the drinking water supply...
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
Comments / 2