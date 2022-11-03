Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota should pursue more transparency in open enrollment, think tank says
(The Center Square) – Like nearly half of states, Minnesota allows children free access to all public schools, according to a Reason Foundation study released last week. Yet the state still has some work to do if it wants to support students through open-enrollment policies, according to the study, “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies.”
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
thecentersquare.com
How the Ohio Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois voters to determine to will serve in Congress
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters decide Tuesday who they will send to Washington, D.C. to represent them in the U.S. Congress. Illinois has several tight races for seats to the U.S. House of Representatives. Illinois' 6th Congressional District features incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Orland...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
thecentersquare.com
Voter choice on Ohio minimum wage closer to ballot
(The Center Square) – A citizens group that wants Ohioans to vote to change the state constitution raising the minimum wage now must start collecting signatures after it cleared the second hurdle Monday to get its plan on the ballot. In a meeting that took a little more than...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Report shows internal vaccine mandate discussions; warmer then colder
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would leave the decision of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for school children up to the legislature, but internal emails from the Illinois Department of Public Health show Pritzker is considering adding the COVID shot to the list of school vaccines. According to a report from...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
KIMT
New chicken processing plant to open up
CHARLES CITY, Iowa-A chicken processing plant will be reopening soon in Charles City. The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over $45 million, including a nearly $7 million grant, to help get the chicken processing plant back up and running for the first time in over three years. The plant will create about forty jobs for the city this year and around four hundred jobs by the end of 2024. Pure Prairie Farms CEO/President Brian Roelofs says he's looking forward to the opportunities the plant will provide.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
thecentersquare.com
Maine voters to decide key races for governor, U.S. House
(The Center Square) – Maine voters finish at the polls on Tuesday in the decisions for U.S. House and governor in a pivotal midterm election. Topping the ballot is a marquee race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is seeking a third nonconsecutive term.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Brandtjen wants military ballots verified, sequestered if need be
(The Center Square) – There’s now a push to verify military ballots in Wisconsin, and not count them on Election Day if need be. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is asking a judge to make sure that military ballots this year are from actual military members. “I’m asking...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Kentucky voters to pick U.S. senator, decide on two amendments on final voting day Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky voters will head to the polls Tuesday with a U.S. Senate seat and two state constitutional amendments on the ballot. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is highly favored to win a third term as the Republican faces progressive Democrat Charles Booker. Paul spent Monday holding several rallies across the state. He hit Ashland, northern Kentucky and Lexington in the morning.
thecentersquare.com
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
