ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZ8go_0ixnUtAI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.

The Little Rock Police Department incident report shows that officers were called at 9:17 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they found two men, 26 and 30 years old, each with a single bullet wound.

Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping

The wounded men told police they had been shot at as they were leaving a store near the incident.

Police reported that one man had been shot in the lower back and the second man in his right lower leg. The report said the officers began first aid until an ambulance and first responder truck arrived.

Police said an ambulance took the two men to an area hospital as officers secured the area.

As officers secured the area, they reported finding a car with bullet holes in its right side and rear. Officers also reported finding shell casings at a nearby Mabelvale Pike address.

Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City

The car was impounded and towed by police. The report concluded that responding officers turned the scene over to the department’s major crime unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Conway Police Department investigating Saturday shooting, one injured

CONWAY, Ark – Conway police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of South German Lane in Conway. Police updated that a victim was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for numerous gunshot...
CONWAY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy