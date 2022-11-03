Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love
I’m a sucker for trying out new things, so I’m looking forward to visiting these new Birmingham businesses. From a new place to sweat it out to delectable, sweet pastries, there are an abundance of spots to get excited about in The Magic City. 1. Hello Bakery |...
Bham Now
The Budweiser Clydesdales are trotting into Birmingham—Veterans Day Parade + more
Budweiser is known for its beer and, of course, its Clydesdales. Have you ever wanted to catch a glimpse of the Budweiser Clydesdales in person? You’re in luck because they’ll be trotting to the Birmingham area from November 9-13. Keep reading to see where you can find them.
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Now the News: AMC Summit 16 to get $5.1M facelift, EATS Highland closing temporarily + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham. Are you ready to get this new week in The Magic City Started? Scroll on for the buzziest happenings from around the city, including AMC Summit 16 getting a $5.1M facelift, EATS on Highlands closing temporarily, tons of new openings and more. AMC Summit 16 is getting...
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Bham Now
10 runs this fall + turkey trots in Birmingham to get you moving
Ready to get moving this fall? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to fall runs + turkey trots in Birmingham you won’t want to miss. Time to break out the walking + running shoes and get ready to move. 1. Det 012 Iron Warrior 5k. Support...
Leeds Main Street to maintain current location
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 23K+ job openings in the Birmingham Area
Since it’s a fresh, new week, we think now’s the perfect time to look for your next job. According to Indeed.com, there are more than 23K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Keep reading to learn all about the job market and which Bham companies are hiring.
Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million
Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Bham Now
Children’s of Alabama receives a $600K donation to start a new cleft therapy treatment
Children’s of Alabama just received a generous donation of $600K on behalf of The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation. The gift will help Children’s to offer specialized Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the Birmingham region. Keep reading to learn why Bill and Pam were motivated to donate and how it will improve Children’s of Alabama.
Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service
By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
Bham Now
Oak Hill Cemetery to host first post-pandemic Fall History Tour, Nov. 20
Have you ever wanted to learn about Birmingham’s early history from the citizens who lived through it? Now is your chance! For the first time since the pandemic, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting their beloved Fall History Tour on November 20. Spaces are limited, so act fast! Click here...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
wvtm13.com
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
