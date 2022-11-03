ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Main Street to maintain current location

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
LEEDS, AL
AL.com

Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million

Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service

By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL

