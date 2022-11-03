Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Bethune-Cookman in 12th straight season-opening win
The Iowa men’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack on its way to a dominant, season-opening, 89-58 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All five Iowa starters scored in double digits and junior guard Tony Perkins recorded a game-high 16 points as Iowa...
Iowa field hockey earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
The Iowa field hockey team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night — its fifth consecutive berth. Iowa was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by now-conference champion Michigan in the first round. As a result, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they would make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament, joining Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, and Maryland.
Iowa volleyball drops road matchups at Rutgers, Maryland
Iowa volleyball dropped two Big Ten road matchups last weekend at Rutgers and Maryland, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The Hawkeyes have now lost eight consecutive matches. The Hawkeyes are 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 overall under first-year head coach Jim Barnes. Iowa’s lone conference win came in five sets versus Indiana on Oct. 8 inside Xtream Arena.
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman
Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball notches season-opening victory over Southern
Iowa women’s basketball freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe saw ample time on the floor in the Hawkeyes’ 87-34 victory over the Southern Jaguars on Monday night. Stuelke matched senior center Monika Czinano’s 10-point total on Monday and was one of three Hawkeyes to score in double-digits.The freshman from Cedar Rapids played 14 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds.
Photos: Iowa football vs. Purdue
Iowa football defeated Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, 24-3. The Iowa offense recorded 376 yards compared to Purdue’s 255. Former Iowa wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made contributions to the Boilermakers. Jones, who transferred to Purdue in the Spring, caught 11 passes for 104 yards. Tracy Jr. was held to five yards rushing.
Iowa football downs Purdue, transfer wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the Purdue football team’s pregame rituals at Ross-Ade Stadium is to run onto the field alongside a golf cart-sized train. The miniature locomotive broke down on Saturday and needed to be pushed off the field. Like the train, the Boilermakers’ offense struggled...
‘It was all green grass’: Iowa football true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson shines in victory over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — All Kaleb Johnson saw on Saturday was green grass. The true freshman running back exploded from the line of scrimmage on the second play of the second half against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium, going nearly untouched for 75 yards and a touchdown. His score helped the Hawkeyes seal a 24-3 win over the Boilermakers.
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Purdue in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team will match up with former Hawkeye wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both Jones and Tracy transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2022 season. This year, Jones is Purdue’s No. 1 option at wide receiver,...
Former Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier dies at 93
Bill Brashier, a former Iowa football defensive coordinator, died at 93 years old Friday. Brashier started at Iowa in 1978 as a defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach before his retirement. Iowa beat Washington, 38-18, in Brashier’s last game — the 1995 Sun Bowl in Texas.
Iowa football team battles windy conditions in victory over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Iowa football’s 24-3 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon, tight end Sam LaPorta took multiple pauses during his postgame press conference to let the wind die down. Standing in an interview tent — which loudly rattled under the force of 25 mph winds...
Iowa men’s basketball set to open regular season Monday against Bethune-Cookman
The Iowa men’s basketball team will open its regular season on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hawkeyes defeated Division II Truman State, 118-72, in an exhibition game on Oct. 31 and have won 11 consecutive season-openers.
Grading Iowa football’s 24-3 road win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team took down Purdue, 24-3, at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had dropped four of five against the Boilermakers before this season. Iowa is now 5-4 on the season. Its 3-3 record in conference play is good for second place in...
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football took down Purdue, 24-3, on Saturday behind a 25 mph wind force. The Hawkeyes notched their second Big Ten win in a row, moving to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. Running back Kaleb Johnson became the first Hawkeye...
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
On the Record: Nov. 4, 2022
In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg chatted with Daily Iowan news reporters to discuss a Iowa City City High student who donated 40 units of blood, the nation-wide Adderall shortage, and how fentanyl is impacting various communities in Iowa.
COVID-19 relief funds go to free legal help for Iowans
The University of Iowa helped launch a website with the State Library of Iowa to provide information about the types of law free of charge. The website, called the People’s Law Library of Iowa, was paid for through $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Carissa Vogel, UI Law...
Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak
The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election
The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
