Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday.
Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m.Man dead in North Merton shooting
According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white Kia Soul, got out of the vehicle, approached the victim, and fired several shots. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a yellow stripe down the sleeves, dark pants, and dark shoes.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

