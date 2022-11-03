ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday.

Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m.

Man dead in North Merton shooting

According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white Kia Soul, got out of the vehicle, approached the victim, and fired several shots. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a yellow stripe down the sleeves, dark pants, and dark shoes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZmmB_0ixnTFKn00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quKxP_0ixnTFKn00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

john brown
4d ago

the usual suspect in the typical 🤡 car, probably stolen. these bums don't have a ride unless it's, stolen, their boos or mommies. that city is a gut.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Suspects wanted after one injured in drive-by shooting: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30. According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them. One person was shot and transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one person shot dead in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis. Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the 1800 block of North Mcauley on Sunday around 8 p.m. West Memphis police say someone called shortly after 8 p.m. saying someone had been shot at […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchlahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted for attack and burglary of hotel worker, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he attempted to steal tools from a hotel worker earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to an assault and burglary at Home 2 Suites by Hilton on New Brunswick Road in East Memphis, police said. They found that an employee was working on a guest room in the hotel when they left to get more tools.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Two arrested after Horn Lake shooting

Horn Lake Police are reporting that a shooting took place Friday morning, Nov. 4 which has resulted in two arrests. The vehicle used in the incident was later found in Southaven as part of a shoplifting investigation at Sportsmen’s Warehouse. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Memphis man charged in two shootings 20 mins apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have charged a man they say was involved in two shooting that occurred on October 30. Joshua Gossett has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as firearms charges, according to MPD. Police said Gossett was the person responsible for two homicides on October 30, 2022. Police initially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens mass shooting after arrest on I-40, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for reckless driving along I-40 last month is also facing a charge of making a threat of mass violence. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Christopher Caldwell, 21, was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and taunting deputies when he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Toddler killed, adult injured in North Memphis shooting; suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman is in custody after a North Memphis that killed a toddler and injured another woman. Police say the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue. According to police, an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox8live.com

Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old woman from Tennessee is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after a toddler and her mother were shot, allegedly over a disagreement. Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy