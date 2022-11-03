Read full article on original website
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
WNDU
POWERBALL drawing delayed 11-7-22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DUE TO TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES THE POWERBALL DRAWING HAS BEEN DELAYED. (11-7-22)
WNDU
Powerball hits historic $1.9B ahead of Monday night’s drawing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Powerball is reaching a historic high at nearly $2,000,000,000 up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing. And lottery fever is running high all over Michiana. Plenty of ticket buyers tested their luck at the Marathon on 933 in Roseland earlier today. One buyer...
95.3 MNC
Gov. Whitmer leads march in Benton Harbor
Michigan’s governor was on the campaign trail in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Governor Whitmer led a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to encourage all eligible voters to get out and vote for the Midterm Election. She also commended some of the accomplishments made in Southwest Michigan in recent years, including the near-100% completion of the lead water service pipe replacement project in Benton Harbor.
Fox17
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 8–14)
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor. This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion. Residents may pick up bottled water at...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
WNDU
Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley back in the 90s, is close to finally becoming a reality.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodside Street. Two people were taken to the hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
WNDU
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14. It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
