Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman

Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier dies at 93

Bill Brashier, a former Iowa football defensive coordinator, died at 93 years old Friday. Brashier started at Iowa in 1978 as a defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach before his retirement. Iowa beat Washington, 38-18, in Brashier’s last game — the 1995 Sun Bowl in Texas.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball notches season-opening victory over Southern

Iowa women’s basketball freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe saw ample time on the floor in the Hawkeyes’ 87-34 victory over the Southern Jaguars on Monday night. Stuelke matched senior center Monika Czinano’s 10-point total on Monday and was one of three Hawkeyes to score in double-digits.The freshman from Cedar Rapids played 14 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football took down Purdue, 24-3, on Saturday behind a 25 mph wind force. The Hawkeyes notched their second Big Ten win in a row, moving to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. Running back Kaleb Johnson became the first Hawkeye...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Watch: Iowa football scores three touchdowns in a five-drive stretch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football scored three touchdowns in a five-drive span Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini recorded their first touchdowns of the 2022 season on Saturday. LaPorta scored the Hawkeyes’ first TD of the day, hauling in a 16-yard...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball drops road matchups at Rutgers, Maryland

Iowa volleyball dropped two Big Ten road matchups last weekend at Rutgers and Maryland, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The Hawkeyes have now lost eight consecutive matches. The Hawkeyes are 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 overall under first-year head coach Jim Barnes. Iowa’s lone conference win came in five sets versus Indiana on Oct. 8 inside Xtream Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Purdue

Iowa football defeated Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, 24-3. The Iowa offense recorded 376 yards compared to Purdue’s 255. Former Iowa wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made contributions to the Boilermakers. Jones, who transferred to Purdue in the Spring, caught 11 passes for 104 yards. Tracy Jr. was held to five yards rushing.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament

The Iowa field hockey team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night — its fifth consecutive berth. Iowa was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by now-conference champion Michigan in the first round. As a result, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they would make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament, joining Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, and Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on Purdue in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team will match up with former Hawkeye wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both Jones and Tracy transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2022 season. This year, Jones is Purdue’s No. 1 option at wide receiver,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s 24-3 road win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team took down Purdue, 24-3, at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had dropped four of five against the Boilermakers before this season. Iowa is now 5-4 on the season. Its 3-3 record in conference play is good for second place in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election

The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

On the Record: Nov. 4, 2022

In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg chatted with Daily Iowan news reporters to discuss a Iowa City City High student who donated 40 units of blood, the nation-wide Adderall shortage, and how fentanyl is impacting various communities in Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak

The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
IOWA CITY, IA

