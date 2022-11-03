Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Bethune-Cookman in 12th straight season-opening win
The Iowa men’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack on its way to a dominant, season-opening, 89-58 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All five Iowa starters scored in double digits and junior guard Tony Perkins recorded a game-high 16 points as Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman
Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier dies at 93
Bill Brashier, a former Iowa football defensive coordinator, died at 93 years old Friday. Brashier started at Iowa in 1978 as a defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach before his retirement. Iowa beat Washington, 38-18, in Brashier’s last game — the 1995 Sun Bowl in Texas.
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball notches season-opening victory over Southern
Iowa women’s basketball freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe saw ample time on the floor in the Hawkeyes’ 87-34 victory over the Southern Jaguars on Monday night. Stuelke matched senior center Monika Czinano’s 10-point total on Monday and was one of three Hawkeyes to score in double-digits.The freshman from Cedar Rapids played 14 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball aiming to reinforce fundamentals in season-opener
Iowa women’s basketball is eyeing polish ahead of its season opener against Southern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. Hawkeye head coach Lisa Bluder said her team has spent the past week adding to the playbook and working on transition zone defense and new strategies. Iowa blew out Division II...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football took down Purdue, 24-3, on Saturday behind a 25 mph wind force. The Hawkeyes notched their second Big Ten win in a row, moving to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. Running back Kaleb Johnson became the first Hawkeye...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football scores three touchdowns in a five-drive stretch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football scored three touchdowns in a five-drive span Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini recorded their first touchdowns of the 2022 season on Saturday. LaPorta scored the Hawkeyes’ first TD of the day, hauling in a 16-yard...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football downs Purdue, transfer wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the Purdue football team’s pregame rituals at Ross-Ade Stadium is to run onto the field alongside a golf cart-sized train. The miniature locomotive broke down on Saturday and needed to be pushed off the field. Like the train, the Boilermakers’ offense struggled...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball drops road matchups at Rutgers, Maryland
Iowa volleyball dropped two Big Ten road matchups last weekend at Rutgers and Maryland, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The Hawkeyes have now lost eight consecutive matches. The Hawkeyes are 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 overall under first-year head coach Jim Barnes. Iowa’s lone conference win came in five sets versus Indiana on Oct. 8 inside Xtream Arena.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Purdue
Iowa football defeated Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, 24-3. The Iowa offense recorded 376 yards compared to Purdue’s 255. Former Iowa wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made contributions to the Boilermakers. Jones, who transferred to Purdue in the Spring, caught 11 passes for 104 yards. Tracy Jr. was held to five yards rushing.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football team battles windy conditions in victory over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Iowa football’s 24-3 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon, tight end Sam LaPorta took multiple pauses during his postgame press conference to let the wind die down. Standing in an interview tent — which loudly rattled under the force of 25 mph winds...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
The Iowa field hockey team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night — its fifth consecutive berth. Iowa was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by now-conference champion Michigan in the first round. As a result, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they would make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament, joining Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, and Maryland.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Purdue in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team will match up with former Hawkeye wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both Jones and Tracy transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2022 season. This year, Jones is Purdue’s No. 1 option at wide receiver,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball set to open regular season Monday against Bethune-Cookman
The Iowa men’s basketball team will open its regular season on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hawkeyes defeated Division II Truman State, 118-72, in an exhibition game on Oct. 31 and have won 11 consecutive season-openers.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 24-3 road win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team took down Purdue, 24-3, at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had dropped four of five against the Boilermakers before this season. Iowa is now 5-4 on the season. Its 3-3 record in conference play is good for second place in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa state Board of Regent-governed universities report six-year enrollment drop
Overall student enrollment grew at the University of Iowa in fall 2022 despite a decline in Iowans enrolled at Iowa’s public universities, according to a state Board of Regents report. The overall student enrollment decline at the state’s public universities was largely due to a decrease in Iowa residents...
Daily Iowan
Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election
The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
Daily Iowan
On the Record: Nov. 4, 2022
In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg chatted with Daily Iowan news reporters to discuss a Iowa City City High student who donated 40 units of blood, the nation-wide Adderall shortage, and how fentanyl is impacting various communities in Iowa.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak
The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
Comments / 0