Missoula, MT

Missoula under emergency travel only

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
MCPS cancels all after school activities

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools and Target Range School District has canceled all after school athletics and activities due poor weather and dangerous road conditions. Bus schedules could be delayed due to road conditions.
Hunters can learn how to test for CWD in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — On Nov. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will offer a free clinic in Missoula to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Power outages reported in Missoula, Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Some power outages are being reported in western Montana this morning. Northwestern Energy's outage map shows 400-1,000 customers without power in Missoula near Dornblaser field. Flathead Electric shows 295 customers without power, north of Echo Lake, and north of Whitefish.
107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression

POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
Missoula leaf collection delayed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Division is busy clearing snow Monday, which means they aren’t doing leaf collection, according to Ginny Merriam, communications director. The city asks that people still take their leaves out to the street though. City crews will return to leaf collection as soon...
$2.5M grant for UM will help promote diversity in STEM fields

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new grant at the University of Montana aims to help increase the percentage of Indigenous, Black and other underrepresented students of color entering STEM fields. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute awarded the $2.5 million grant to six universities nationally. UM is the only recipient in...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT

