Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
6 people suspected of exploitation of children arrested in Missoula
A joint law enforcement effort has led to the arrest of six people who are suspected of the exploitation and enticement of children.
Fairfield Sun Times
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
City of Missoula beginning leaf collection
City officials decided to begin the process a week later than listed on the original flyers because fewer leaves had fallen as compared to previous years.
NBCMontana
MCPS cancels all after school activities
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools and Target Range School District has canceled all after school athletics and activities due poor weather and dangerous road conditions. Bus schedules could be delayed due to road conditions.
NBCMontana
Hunters can learn how to test for CWD in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Nov. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will offer a free clinic in Missoula to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
NBCMontana
Power outages reported in Missoula, Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Some power outages are being reported in western Montana this morning. Northwestern Energy's outage map shows 400-1,000 customers without power in Missoula near Dornblaser field. Flathead Electric shows 295 customers without power, north of Echo Lake, and north of Whitefish.
montanarightnow.com
Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
NBCMontana
107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression
POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
NBCMontana
Missoula leaf collection delayed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Division is busy clearing snow Monday, which means they aren’t doing leaf collection, according to Ginny Merriam, communications director. The city asks that people still take their leaves out to the street though. City crews will return to leaf collection as soon...
NBCMontana
$2.5M grant for UM will help promote diversity in STEM fields
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new grant at the University of Montana aims to help increase the percentage of Indigenous, Black and other underrepresented students of color entering STEM fields. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute awarded the $2.5 million grant to six universities nationally. UM is the only recipient in...
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
Investigation into Clinton homicide continues
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
NBCMontana
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
Comments / 0