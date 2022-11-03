LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new terminology for voting projections is expected to be used for the 2022 midterm election. The Associated Press (AP) announced they will be switching from a mathematical equation to something more complex known as the estimated percentage of votes. They will calculate this number based on factors such as previous election turnout, details on early voting, and other numbers along the way.

