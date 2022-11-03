Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes. Meanwhile, people driving on I-69...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
WILX-TV
Nearly 7.5 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion. According to Michigan Lottery, 7.5 million tickets were purchased in Michigan for Monday night’s drawing with 6 million of those tickets purchased Monday. If someone in Michigan wins, it will be the largest Lottery jackpot ever won.
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools to fund over $17K in grants for classroom programs
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Education Foundation will be funding more than $17,000 in grants for classroom programs. Educators who submitted grant proposals will be notified of the decision by personal visits from Holt Public Schools officials including Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent, and members of the Holt Education Foundation on Thursday.
WILX-TV
Judge denies SOS candidate Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A judge in Wayne County has dismissed the republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots. Judge Timothy Kenny from the Wayne County Circuit Court said on Monday that Karamo’s lawsuit had no evidence of election law violations for the 2022 midterm. Karamo and her team filed a lawsuit back in October against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.
WILX-TV
What does ‘estimated percentage of votes’ mean for 2022 midterms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new terminology for voting projections is expected to be used for the 2022 midterm election. The Associated Press (AP) announced they will be switching from a mathematical equation to something more complex known as the estimated percentage of votes. They will calculate this number based on factors such as previous election turnout, details on early voting, and other numbers along the way.
WILX-TV
What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections. As voters head to the polls, big issues that are on their minds are inflation, abortion rights, school safety, and voting security. Here’s what voters should know ahead of Tuesday’s election. If voters plan on voting...
