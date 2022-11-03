Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts hurricane watches for Florida
A hurricane could hit Florida this week. Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently churning in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is located about 500 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. The...
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 11, Georgia Week 12
(WTXL) — The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season for several teams in Florida and south Georgia was the past Thursday and Friday. The week features three Play of the Week nominees of football players representing Brooks County, Godby and Bainbridge high schools. Watch the...
Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (11/06/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two low pressure disturbances are currently churning in the tropics, both with a high chance of development in the next 5 days. We are keeping a close watch on one in particular as the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving North then West towards the Florida Peninsula by midweek. There is still a good bit of uncertainty with the track, however the risk of strong winds and heavy rainfall seems evident.
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/06/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It appears that our recent dry pattern has finally come to a close in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon into the early evening but will clear out for the start of our week. We will also remain unseasonably warm today with higher humidity. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows dip down to the mid 60s.
Saturday evening First to Know forecast (11/5/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Tonight, clouds will linger and there may be a stray shower or two in the southeast Big Bend. However, we'll trend mainly dry areawide tonight, and stay mild with low temperatures in the low to mid 60's. Sunday will deliver a blend of sunshine and clouds, in addition to humid and very warm conditions; high temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80's!
