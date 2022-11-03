ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor says we shouldn’t blame ‘hip-hop’ for Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is speaking out about gun violence in the wake of Migos rapper Takeoff’s death earlier this week.

Dickens released a video statement on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“Too many of our young people are senselessly losing their lives before they reach their full potential. I don’t know all of the circumstances around Takeoff’s death, but I do know that we will lose at least two people who were a part of our world. Takeoff and the person(s) who shot him,” Dickens said.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, and the other members of Migos, Quavo and Offset, grew up in Lawrenceville.

The mayor also took time to say criticize people who film tragic situations, such as Takeoff’s death.

“It hurts just as much to see his trauma spread frivolously without regard to his loved ones and those impacted by folks who moments before were fans, friends, and admirers,” he continued.

Some have blamed the deaths of Takeoff and other rappers across the country on violent depictions in hip-hop music.

Dickens says that, as a fan of hip-hop, music is not to blame for anyone’s deaths. Instead, he says the blame should be placed on the amount of guns available in most communities.

He adds that he hopes Takeoff’s death helps Atlantans put an end to gun violence.

“I want so much more for our young people, for their families, and for their futures. I pray that our community takes heed to these losses, these people we won’t get back, and individually or collectively work to turn the tide on senseless violence,” he said.

Comments / 3

2 Tall Jones
4d ago

the only ones to stop the murders and carjackings, robberies, I D theft, and other crimes are......the people who are doing these things ....and I don't see them stopping no time soon😝😝😝😡😡😜😜😎😎✌️✌️✌️

Reply
4
Dawan
4d ago

He's right. Rap and Heavy metal wasn't around when atrocities occurred in the past.. people only fear what good can be done with it in the hands of the those who care. There's positive Hip Hop and Rap for those who aren't close minded.

Reply
3
 

ATLANTA, GA
