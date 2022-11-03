Erie sports tournaments see national recognition

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two sporting events in Erie have received national recognition for their economic impact in Erie County.

“Sports Destination Management” — a sports tourism publication popular with event planners and tournament directors — included The Keystone State Wrestling Championships and the 28th Annual Sarah Backstrom Memorial Tournament in its list of 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism.

The Keystone State Wrestling Championships was held in March 2022 at the Erie Insurance Arena. It received recognition for the mid-market category. According to an announcement from the Erie Sports Commission, the event generated more than $3.3 million in economic impact for Erie County. Nearly 2,000 youth wrestlers competed in the championship.

The Backstrom Memorial Tournament was held in February 2022 at ERIEBANK Sports Park, Erie Insurance Arena, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, and Mercyhurst Ice Center. The all-girls youth hockey tournament generated $2.4 million in economic impact throughout Erie County. More than 1,100 girls took part in the tournament this year.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

“These were two of our biggest events in terms of economic impact in 2022,” Erie Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Jeanneret said. “It is gratifying to see them recognized nationally as well. Events like these prove that Erie is an attractive destination for championship events as well as athletes from around the Commonwealth and beyond.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.